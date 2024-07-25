Key takeaways: The nicotine in tobacco products can cause hair loss.

People who smoke are more likely to have androgenic alopecia (male pattern baldness) and premature graying.

In some cases, nicotine hair loss may be reversible. But it depends on your genetic predisposition for hair loss, other medical conditions, and how long you've been smoking.

About 12 out of every 100 adults in the U.S. smoke, according to the CDC. Smoking can affect health in many ways because tobacco products contain many harmful chemical compounds , including nicotine.

Nicotine is a highly addictive stimulant that can have side effects throughout the body. It can even impact your hair.

Yes. Researchers think nicotine is one of the main culprits that contributes to hair loss from smoking.

Most research on smoking and hair health has looked at whether smoking can increase the risk of androgenic alopecia (AGA), the most common type of hair loss. It's often called "male pattern baldness." People with AGA have an inherited tendency to lose hair when exposed to excess hormones called androgens . AGA affects 80% of men and 50% of women .

Many factors affect the risk of androgenetic alopecia, and exposure to nicotine is one of them. One study found that smoking increased the risk of hair loss in a dose-responsive pattern - meaning the more someone smoked, the more severe their hair loss. A recent review found that smoking increased the risk of several forms of hair loss and was associated with premature graying.

There are several ways that nicotine may contribute to hair loss. Researchers have found that nicotine can :

Reduce blood flow to the scalp

Overstimulate and damage hair follicles

Interrupt the hair growth cycle

Increase androgen levels

The degree to which each of these factors contributes to hair loss is still being studied. But the overall impact of nicotine on hair health is clear - people who smoke are more likely to lose their hair.

Research is limited on newer products with nicotine, like e-cigarettes and vaping pens. But the evidence suggests that any product containing nicotine can contribute to hair loss.

It depends.

Currently, researchers have not found clear evidence that smoking cessation leads to significant hair regrowth. But if you experience hair loss mainly due to smoking, you may see some regrowth when you stop smoking. That's because many of the negative effects of smoking improve once you quit .

For example, your circulation will improve. This means it's easier for oxygen and nutrients to reach your skin. And there will be less inflammation and damage to hair follicles.

How much your hair grows back could depend on other factors, such as:

Family history and genetic factors

The severity of hair loss

Additional medical conditions or treatments

Other environmental exposures

Discuss other hair-loss treatment options with your healthcare professional if your hair loss doesn't improve after you quit smoking.

Quitting smoking is hard. Nicotine addiction is difficult to overcome because it often involves both physical and psychological factors.That's why lots of tools have been developed to help with smoking cessation , such as:

Smoking cessation programs: Smoking cessation programs can provide education and support to help you quit. There are in-person and online programs available to help. Many insurance companies will cover the cost associated with smoking cessation programs.

Nicotine replacement therapy: Nicotine replacement therapy works to lower your dependency on nicotine. It helps you stop smoking. You can get some nicotine replacement products over the counter or by prescription. They include nicotine patches, gum, and nasal sprays. Some of these products are covered by insurance. You may be able to use your flexible spending account (FSA) and health savings account (HSA) to cover any associated costs. Some insurance companies even provide free nicotine patches.

Prescription medication: Some prescription medications can also help you stop smoking. Bupropion (Wellbutrin, Zyban) and Varenicline (Chantix) are medications proven to help with smoking cessation. These treatments are usually covered by insurance.

The bottom line Smoking can cause hair loss. The nicotine in tobacco products increases the risk of hair loss, no matter if you're smoking or vaping. Quitting smoking has many benefits including better circulation, improved breathing, and a lower risk of cancer. And some people will experience hair regrowth after quitting. How much your hair loss improves may depend on your family history and other medical conditions. Talk with your healthcare professional if you need help with quitting smoking. There are many smoking cessation options available to help you stop this habit.

