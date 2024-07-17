Key takeaways: Omvoh (mirikizumab-mrkz) and Entyvio (vedolizumab) are two biologic medications that treat ulcerative colitis (UC). Omvoh is a newer medication, whereas Entyvio has more long-term safety data.

There are a few notable differences between Omvoh and Entyvio, including how they work and what other conditions they treat. They also differ in how they're administered and what side effects they can cause.

Omvoh and Entyvio are relatively comparable medications overall. Consider discussing both of the medications with your gastroenterologist as you make a shared decision about what UC treatment may be best for you.

Table of contents Approved uses Mechanism of action Dosages Side effects The newer option Half-life How to save Bottom line

Ulcerative colitis (UC) is a health condition that causes inflammation in the colon. Everyone's experience with UC is unique, but the condition often results in symptoms such as abdominal pain, diarrhea, and blood in the stool. There are several treatment options for UC, including Omvoh (mirikizumab-mrkz) and Entyvio (vedolizumab).

Omvoh and Entyvio are both biologic medications. But they address inflammation in distinct ways. Understanding how these treatments differ can help you have an informed conversation with your gastroenterologist about starting a treatment that's right for you.

Let's explore six key points that differentiate these two UC medications.

Entyvio is FDA approved to treat both types of inflammatory bowel disease: Crohn's disease and UC. Omvoh, a newer medication, is only approved for UC.

It's common for older medications to have more approved uses than newer ones. In most cases, new medications are initially studied and approved to treat one health condition. Then, medication manufacturers may conduct additional studies over time to understand if a medication is also effective for the treatment of other health conditions.

Omvoh is currently being studied for Crohn's disease in clinical trials. But it may take some time until the FDA reviews the study data and potentially approves it for this use.

Omvoh and Entyvio work in different ways to address UC symptoms, which are often caused by excess inflammation.

Omvoh calms down an overactive immune system by blocking communication between inflammation-provoking immune cells. The specific signal it blocks is made by interleukin-23, a protein that plays a role in promoting inflammation throughout the body. This interference helps lessen gut symptoms related to UC.

Entyvio works by blocking a different inflammatory protein called an integrin. This action mostly occurs in the gut. By blocking an integrin called α4β7, the medication prevents the immune system from causing further irritation to an inflamed colon.

Omvoh and Entyvio haven't been directly compared in clinical trials. So there isn't data to support one medication being superior to the other. Omvoh and Entyvio are two treatment options, amongst many others, that may be right for you.

When you first start either Omvoh or Entyvio, you'll need to go to your gastroenterologist's office or an infusion center to receive doses. These starting doses make up what's referred to as the "induction" phase of treatment. You'll start the "maintenance" phase after the induction phase is complete. How you'll receive your maintenance doses depends on the medication.

Below is a chart summarizing how Omvoh and Entyvio doses are received in the two phases.

Omvoh Entyvio Induction phase The first three doses are administered by IV. Each dose is spaced apart by 4 weeks . The first two doses are administered by IV. The doses are spaced apart by 2 weeks . Maintenance phase After the induction phase, doses are injected under-the-skin every 4 weeks at home. Each dose consists of two back-to-back injections. Four weeks after the induction phase, either: • Receive IV doses every 8 weeks at your gastroenterologist's office. • Administer under-the-skin injections every 2 weeks at home.

For many people, choosing a treatment comes down to how well it manages their UC symptoms However, day-to-day logistics are a relevant factor, too. How often and where you need to administer your medication may be just as important to you as a medication's effectiveness.

Omvoh and Entyvio cause similar side effects overall. But there are still some differences.

The most common Omvoh side effects are upper respiratory tract infections (URTIs), joint pain, and headaches. You may also develop temporary pain , redness, and sensitivity where Omvoh is injected.

Common Entyvio side effects include URTIs, headaches, and joint pain. You may also experience redness, itching, and swelling if Entyvio is injected under the skin. Entyvio may also cause nausea, bronchitis (lung inflammation), and back pain.

Some side effects are common with both Omvoh and Entyvio.

For instance, the initial doses of both medications are delivered through an IV infusion , which can cause reactions such as pain or itching shortly after the infusion begins. Your gastroenterologist will likely give you medications to combat these side effects, such as diphenhydramine (Benadryl) and acetaminophen (Tylenol), ahead of time.

Omvoh and Entyvio can also increase your chances of developing serious infections. If you're receiving either medication, speak to your gastroenterologist if you develop symptoms of an infection, such as fever, muscle aches, and shortness of breath. They may ask you to pause your Omvoh or Entyvio treatment until your infection is resolved.

Keep in mind: Omvoh and Entyvio side effects can't be directly compared to each other. The medications were evaluated in separate clinical studies that were conducted under different conditions. Your gastroenterologist can talk to you about each medication's side effects and discuss which medication you may tolerate better.

Omvoh was approved in October 2023 , almost a decade after Entyvio, which was approved in May 2014 .

Omvoh represents a newer treatment option for people with UC. However, in turn, there's less long-term safety data with Omvoh than with Entyvio.

Entyvio was studied for several years after it was first approved. As a result, researchers learned even more about how it performs over time. A 7-year long study indicated no new side effects with long-term use.

While Omvoh is generally considered to be safe, a study on its long-term safety is still underway. We should have more information by late 2027 , when this study is supposed to wrap.

The half-life of a medication refers to how long it takes the body to remove half of the dose. Medications that last longer in the body (i.e., have a longer half-life) are typically dosed less frequently.

Entyvio has a half-life of 26 days , while Omvoh's half-life is 9 days . This allows you to receive IV Entyvio less frequently. After the starting doses, Entyvio is administered by IV every 8 weeks, while Omvoh is injected every 4 weeks.

However, you'll have to receive Entyvio more frequently if you want to administer it at home. You'll need to inject Entyvio under the skin every 2 weeks in this case. This increased frequency is largely due to how long it takes your body to absorb the medication under the skin.

Omvoh and Entyvio are only available as reference ("brand-name") medications. They're both considered specialty medications, meaning they're typically filled through a speciality pharmacy . But GoodRx can still help you navigate ways to save on your prescription:

Save with a copay savings card: If you have commercial insurance and meet eligibility requirements, Omvoh may cost as little as $0 with a manufacturer's copay savings card . Entyvio's price may be as low as $5 with a manufacturer's copy savings card.

Save with a patient assistance program: If you're uninsured or underinsured , you may be eligible for an Omvoh or Entyvio patient assistance program that offers the medication at no charge.

The bottom line Omvoh (mirikizumab-mrkz) and Entyvio (vedolizumab) are biologic medications that treat ulcerative colitis (UC). They have several differences, including the specific conditions they treat, how they work, and how you receive them. They can also cause slightly different side effects. One medication isn't considered better than the other. Your gastroenterologist can tell you if either Omvoh or Entyvio, or another medication entirely, is right for you.

