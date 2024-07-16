Key takeaways: Ozempic (semaglutide) is an injectable medication that's FDA approved to treat Type 2 diabetes in adults. Phentermine (Adipex-P, Lomaira) is a weight-loss pill that's approved for short-term use in people ages 17 and older.

Ozempic isn't approved for weight loss. But it's commonly prescribed off-label to help people lose weight. Ozempic and phentermine can both affect your appetite, resulting in weight loss. They work in different ways to have this effect.

Ozempic has proven cardiovascular benefits for certain people with heart disease. Phentermine is contraindicated in people with heart disease. This means it shouldn't be used in this group because of its risks.

Phentermine may be a more affordable option for weight loss. It should be taken for only a few weeks. Ozempic is meant to be taken long term. But your insurance may not cover Ozempic if you don't have diabetes.

Access savings to related medications info_outlined Promotional disclosure Phentermine And Topiramate

Table of contents Dosage forms Approved uses How they work Side effects Heart disease Controlled status Generic status Insurance coverage Weight loss Switching Combining Bottom line References

towfiqu ahamed/iStock via Getty Images Plus

Phentermine (Adipex-P, Lomaira) is a weight-loss pill that's been around for over 60 years . It is an affordable and effective option to help people lose weight. In the last 5 years, a newer medication class has emerged to help with weight loss: glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonists .

Of these, Ozempic (semaglutide) is one option that has become so popular that it can be difficult to find . And it's often compared with medications like phentermine. But it's not approved for weight loss . How do Ozempic and phentermine compare? Here are eight differences between these medications that you should know.

Ozempic and phentermine come in different dosage forms. Ozempic is an injection, and phentermine is an oral pill.

ADVERTISEMENT A weekly shot to lose weight* GLP-1s can help you reach your weight loss goals-and stay there. Tap now to see if you qualify. Get started for $99 *With diet and exercise. Supplies limited. See Important Safety & Black Box Warning at ro.co/safety-info/glp1.

Ozempic is available in a multi-dose, prefilled injection pen. There are three different Ozempic pens available: red label (0.25 mg and 0.5 mg), blue label (1 mg), and yellow label (2 mg). Ozempic is injected once weekly , on the same day each week. You can inject your dose subcutaneously (under the skin) on your stomach, thigh, or upper arm.

Phentermine is available as an oral capsule, a tablet, and an orally disintegrating tablet. The available doses can vary depending on the form. These forms are usually taken once a day. Lomaira , a lower-dose version of phentermine, is taken 3 times a day before meals.

Ozempic is known for its effects on body weight, but it's not approved for weight loss. Phentermine is approved for weight loss - but for short-term use only.

EXPERT PICKS: WHAT TO READ NEXT Knowing the risks: Compounded products can help people access certain medications that are in shortage. But before trying compounded Ozempic, it's a good idea to understand the potential risks .

Real stories: Three real people share their experience taking phentermine for weight loss - from side effects to how long it took to see results.

Foods to avoid with Ozempic: Ozempic is known to cause side effects such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. Here's a list of foods to avoid that can make these side effects worse.

Ozempic is FDA approved to treat Type 2 diabetes in adults. Experts recommend Ozempic as an option for people with diabetes who need help managing their weight. They also recommend it for people with both diabetes and heart disease to lower the risk of major cardiovascular events. Ozempic may also be approved for kidney-related benefits soon.

Phentermine is approved for weight loss in people ages 17 and older. It's meant to be taken short term ( up to 12 weeks ). But more recent research suggests that it may be OK to take phentermine for longer. So your prescriber may have you keep taking phentermine if it's still working for you. But some people develop tolerance to it after a while.

Phentermine is also available in a combination weight-loss pill called Qsymia . Qsymia combines phentermine with topiramate , an anti-seizure medication. Unlike phentermine on its own, Qsymia is approved for chronic weight management .

Good to know: Wegovy , a higher-dose version of Ozempic , is approved for weight loss. People with and without diabetes may be eligible for Wegovy to help them lose weight .

Whether you're prescribed Ozempic or phentermine, people often say that they notice a decrease in their appetite. Both medications can have this effect, but they cause weight loss in different ways.

Ozempic acts like a natural gut hormone called GLP-1. It has several effects in the body that can help lower blood glucose (sugar) levels. A few can contribute to weight loss. These include Ozempic's effects on the appetite center of the brain. It also slows the movement of food out of the stomach.

Phentermine is a stimulant that has a chemical structure similar to amphetamine . It's thought to work by increasing the release of brain chemicals that play a role in regulating appetite.

With both medications, a reduced appetite can cause you to eat fewer calories. This may result in weight loss. But for best results, combine with a nutritious diet and regular exercise .

Another difference is that Ozempic and phentermine can cause different side effects. Ozempic's side effects primarily affect your digestive tract. Many common phentermine side effects are from its effects on blood vessels and the nervous system.

Common Ozempic side effects include nausea , vomiting, and diarrhea . These are often worse when starting Ozempic and after dose increases. For many people, they improve over time. But adjusting your diet can help make them less bothersome. Serious side effects include pancreatitis and gallbladder problems. These are not common but have been reported.

Common phentermine side effects include insomnia, headache , and tremors (shakiness). It can also potentially increase your blood pressure and heart rate. Heart valve problems and high blood pressure in the lungs are rare but have also been reported.

Potential side effects should be considered along with your health history. In some cases, Ozempic or phentermine may not be safe for you to take. For example, people with a history of pancreatitis shouldn't take Ozempic. And people with hyperthyroidism (an overactive thyroid) should avoid phentermine. Their heart rate may already be elevated .

Phentermine is contraindicated in people with heart disease. This means it should be avoided because of potential harm. Semaglutide, the active ingredient in Ozempic, has proven cardiovascular benefits for people with heart disease - with and without diabetes .

Phentermine can increase heart rate and blood pressure. This can have serious effects in people with heart disease. But more research is needed to understand this risk. Some studies have found decreases in blood pressure due to weight loss from phentermine. But to be safe, your prescriber may not recommend phentermine if you have heart disease.

Ozempic can be a good option for people with heart disease. It has been shown to lower the risk of major cardiovascular events in people with both Type 2 diabetes and heart disease. Wegovy is also approved for this benefit in certain people without diabetes.

Phentermine is a controlled substance , meaning it has a risk of misuse and dependency. Because of this, you can refill your prescription only 5 times within 6 months. After that, you'll need a new prescription. Prescriptions for noncontrolled medications, such as Ozempic, expire 12 months after they're written.

Phentermine is structurally similar to amphetamines. Amphetamines, such as Adderall (mixed amphetamine salts), are also controlled substances. But phentermine's risk of misuse and dependency is much lower than amphetamines'. In fact, one study didn't see these risks with phentermine at all.

If you have a history of a substance use disorder, your prescriber may recommend against taking phentermine. There are other weight-loss pills and injections that aren't controlled substances. These may be a better option.

Ozempic is available only as a brand-name medication . Phentermine is available as both a brand-name medication and lower-cost generics. This may make phentermine a more affordable option.

Ozempic generics likely won't be available until at least 2031 . So if you see "generic Ozempic" or "generic semaglutide" for sale, it's not the real thing.

Ozempic and phentermine have different approved uses. So your insurance plan may cover them differently. If you have Type 2 diabetes, there's a good chance that Ozempic is covered . Weight-loss medications like phentermine are inexpensive, but they are often not covered .

If you don't have Type 2 diabetes, it may be more difficult to get your insurance plan to cover Ozempic. But if you're eligible for Wegovy and also have heart disease, you may be able to get Wegovy covered . Contact your insurance plan for more details.

If your insurance plan does cover Ozempic, a copay savings card can help with costs if you're eligible. If you don't have insurance, you may be able to qualify for a patient assistance program to access Ozempic at no cost.

Phentermine studies show weight loss of 5% to 10% after 3 to 6 months in people considered to be overweight or obese. One observational study found a greater weight loss in people who have been taking phentermine for over 12 months. This was compared with people taking it for shorter periods of time.

During initial Ozempic clinical trials, people with Type 2 diabetes who received the 1 mg Ozempic dose lost about 10 lbs after 30 weeks (7 months). The 2 mg (highest) dose has been shown to result in about 15 lb of weight loss after 40 weeks (9 months). But it's not unusual for people taking Ozempic to report losing even more weight.

Generally, yes. Ozempic's active ingredient, semaglutide, has been studied for weight loss in people with and without diabetes. Experts recommend Ozempic for Type 2 diabetes treatment in certain people because it can lower body weight.

It's not clear how Ozempic affects people who aren't considered overweight or obese. For people with lower body weights, Ozempic levels in the body may be even higher. More research is needed to know for sure.

Yes, you can switch from phentermine to Ozempic. As mentioned, Ozempic is a Type 2 diabetes medication. But it's often prescribed off-label for weight loss in people who don't have diabetes. If you're not getting the results you want with phentermine, or if you need a long-term option, your prescriber may recommend Ozempic (or Wegovy).

You may be able to take Ozempic and phentermine together. This hasn't been studied, so it's not clear if the combination is safe. We don't know if taking them together provides greater weight loss. There's a lack of research. As a result, phentermine has a warning about combining it with other weight-loss medications.

Even so, your prescriber may have you take Ozempic and phentermine together. Tell them if this combination results in any new or worsening side effects.

The bottom line Ozempic (semaglutide) is a once-weekly injection for Type 2 diabetes in adults. Phentermine is a weight-loss pill approved for short-term use in people ages 17 and older. Both medications can affect your appetite so that you eat fewer calories and lose weight. But Ozempic isn't approved for weight loss. There are several other differences between Ozempic and phentermine. How they work and their side effects and potential risks are a few examples. Your insurance plan may also cover them differently. Ask your prescriber if you're considering medications to help you lose weight. They can make recommendations based on your preferences, goals, and health history.

References American Diabetes Association Professional Practice Committee. (2024). 8. Obesity and weight management for the prevention and treatment of Type 2 diabetes: Standards of Care in Diabetes-2024 . Diabetes Care. American Diabetes Association Professional Practice Committee. (2024). 10. Cardiovascular disease and risk management: Standards of Care in Diabetes-2024 . Diabetes Care. View All References (13) expand_more Bergmann, N. C., et al. (2023). Semaglutide for the treatment of overweight and obesity: A review . Diabetes, Obesity & Metabolism. Bramante, C. T., et al. (2020). Cardiovascular risks and benefits of medications used for weight loss . Frontiers in Endocrinology. Carlsson Petri, K. C., et al. (2018). Semaglutide s.c. once-weekly in Type 2 diabetes: A population pharmacokinetic analysis . Diabetes Therapy. Coulter, A. A., et al. (2018). Centrally acting agents for obesity: Past, present, and future . Drugs. Frías, J. P., et al. (2021). Efficacy and safety of once-weekly semaglutide 2·0 mg versus 1·0 mg in patients with type 2 diabetes (SUSTAIN FORTE): A double-blind, randomised, phase 3B trial . The Lancet: Diabetes & Endocrinology. Hendricks, E. J., et al. (2014). Addiction potential of phentermine prescribed during long-term treatment of obesity . International Journal of Obesity. KVK-Tech. (2024). Phentermine hydrochloride capsule [package insert] . DailyMed. Lewis, K. H., et al. (2019). Safety and effectiveness of longer-term phentermine use: Clinical outcomes from an electronic health record cohort . Obesity. National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. (2020). Phentermine . LiverTox: Clinical and Research Information on Drug-Induced Liver Injury. Novo Nordisk. (2020). FDA approves Ozempic for cardiovascular risk reduction in adults with type 2 diabetes and known heart disease, updates Rybelsus label . PRNewswire. Rocha-González, H. I., et al. (2021). Weight loss at first month and development of tolerance as possible predictors of 30 mg phentermine efficacy at 6 months . Journal of Personalized Medicine. Sorli, C. (2017). Efficacy and safety of once-weekly semaglutide monotherapy versus placebo in patients with type 2 diabetes (SUSTAIN 1): A double-blind, randomised, placebo-controlled, parallel-group, multinational, multicentre phase 3a trial . The Lancet: Diabetes & Endocrinology. Tak, Y. J., et al. (2021). Long-term efficacy and safety of anti-obesity treatment: Where do we stand? Current Obesity Reports. GoodRx Health has strict sourcing policies and relies on primary sources such as medical organizations, governmental agencies, academic institutions, and peer-reviewed scientific journals. Learn more about how we ensure our content is accurate, thorough, and unbiased by reading our editorial guidelines .

Was this page helpful? thumb_up_outlined thumb_down_outlined print_outlined email_outlined