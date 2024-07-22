A concussion is a mild brain injury that can happen after trauma to the head. It's common in sports, but it can happen in everyday life and work, too.
It can be hard to know if you have a concussion, especially if there's not a medical professional around to evaluate you. If you're wondering whether you have a concussion, this quiz may be able to help.
Did you have an injury to your head?
This can include getting hit in the head by something, falling, or even rapid rotation of the head (without a blow or hit).
Yes
No
Did you lose consciousness at the time of the injury?
Yes
No
Since the injury, have you had any of the following symptoms:
Headache
Nausea
Dizziness
Balance problems
Vision changes
Sensitivity to light and/or noise
Yes
No
Since the injury, have you felt:
Confused
Disoriented
Unable to think quickly or clearly
"In a fog"
Less able to concentrate
More forgetful than normal
Yes
No
Since the injury, are your emotions different from normal?
Do your moods change quickly or are you more irritable or sad than usual?
Yes
No
