A concussion is a mild brain injury that can happen after trauma to the head. It's common in sports, but it can happen in everyday life and work, too.

It can be hard to know if you have a concussion, especially if there's not a medical professional around to evaluate you. If you're wondering whether you have a concussion, this quiz may be able to help.

Did you have an injury to your head?

This can include getting hit in the head by something, falling, or even rapid rotation of the head (without a blow or hit).



  • Yes
  • No
Did you lose consciousness at the time of the injury?
  • Yes
  • No
Since the injury, have you had any of the following symptoms:

  • Headache

  • Nausea

  • Dizziness 

  • Balance problems

  • Vision changes 

  • Sensitivity to light and/or noise



  • Yes
  • No
Since the injury, have you felt:

  • Confused

  • Disoriented

  • Unable to think quickly or clearly 

  • "In a fog"

  • Less able to concentrate

  • More forgetful than normal



  • Yes
  • No
Since the injury, are your emotions different from normal?

Do your moods change quickly or are you more irritable or sad than usual?



  • Yes
  • No
