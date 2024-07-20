Ozempic (semaglutide) and Mounjaro (tirzepatide) are two popular medications for managing Type 2 diabetes. These once-weekly injections have many similarities, but they also have several key differences. Ozempic and Mounjaro both work by acting like natural gut hormones (incretins). But Mounjaro acts like two incretins while Ozempic only acts like one. Because of this, Mounjaro can lead to greater blood glucose (sugar) reduction and weight loss than Ozempic for many people. But keep in mind that neither medication is FDA approved for weight loss.

There's a lot to know when comparing these diabetes medications. Below, we've prepared a fun, quick Ozempic or Mounjaro quiz to test your knowledge about them.

What health condition are both Ozempic and Mounjaro approved to treat? Type 2 diabetes

Type 1 diabetes Which medication acts like two gut hormones in the body? Mounjaro

Ozempic Which medication led to greater weight loss in clinical trials? Mounjaro

Ozempic How often do you inject Ozempic and Mounjaro? Once a week

Once a day Which medication comes as single-use pens, designed to be used once and then discarded? Mounjaro

Ozempic Where is the ideal place to store Ozempic and Mounjaro pens? In the fridge

At room temperature Where is it OK to inject Ozempic or Mounjaro? The thigh

The buttocks Which medication has been proven to reduce the risk of serious cardiovascular events in people with Type 2 diabetes and heart disease? Ozempic

Mounjaro

