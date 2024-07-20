Ozempic (semaglutide) and Mounjaro (tirzepatide) are two popular medications for managing Type 2 diabetes. These once-weekly injections have many similarities, but they also have several key differences. Ozempic and Mounjaro both work by acting like natural gut hormones (incretins). But Mounjaro acts like two incretins while Ozempic only acts like one. Because of this, Mounjaro can lead to greater blood glucose (sugar) reduction and weight loss than Ozempic for many people. But keep in mind that neither medication is FDA approved for weight loss.
There's a lot to know when comparing these diabetes medications. Below, we've prepared a fun, quick Ozempic or Mounjaro quiz to test your knowledge about them.
- Type 2 diabetes
- Type 1 diabetes
- Mounjaro
- Ozempic
- Mounjaro
- Ozempic
- Once a week
- Once a day
- Mounjaro
- Ozempic
- In the fridge
- At room temperature
- The thigh
- The buttocks
- Ozempic
- Mounjaro
By signing up, I agree to GoodRx's Terms and Privacy Policy, and to receive marketing messages from GoodRx.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
GoodRx Holdings Inc. published this content on 19 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2024 23:18:03 UTC.