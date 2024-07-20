Ozempic (semaglutide) and Mounjaro (tirzepatide) are two popular medications for managing Type 2 diabetes. These once-weekly injections have many similarities, but they also have several key differences. Ozempic and Mounjaro both work by acting like natural gut hormones (incretins). But Mounjaro acts like two incretins while Ozempic only acts like one. Because of this, Mounjaro can lead to greater blood glucose (sugar) reduction and weight loss than Ozempic for many people. But keep in mind that neither medication is FDA approved for weight loss.

There's a lot to know when comparing these diabetes medications. Below, we've prepared a fun, quick Ozempic or Mounjaro quiz to test your knowledge about them.

What health condition are both Ozempic and Mounjaro approved to treat?
  • Type 2 diabetes
  • Type 1 diabetes
Which medication acts like two gut hormones in the body?
  • Mounjaro
  • Ozempic
Which medication led to greater weight loss in clinical trials?
  • Mounjaro
  • Ozempic
How often do you inject Ozempic and Mounjaro?
  • Once a week
  • Once a day
Which medication comes as single-use pens, designed to be used once and then discarded?
  • Mounjaro
  • Ozempic
Where is the ideal place to store Ozempic and Mounjaro pens?
  • In the fridge
  • At room temperature
Where is it OK to inject Ozempic or Mounjaro?
  • The thigh
  • The buttocks
Which medication has been proven to reduce the risk of serious cardiovascular events in people with Type 2 diabetes and heart disease?
  • Ozempic
  • Mounjaro
Diabetes on GoodRx
