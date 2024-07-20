You've decided to get a dog. But which kind of dog should you get? With so many cute faces looking for a good home, it can be hard to decide which type of dog will be best for you and your family. This quiz can help.

Are you concerned about pet allergies and shedding fur?
  • Yes
  • No
Where do you live?
  • Large property with plenty of space
  • House with backyard
  • Larger apartment (2 bedrooms or more)
  • Smaller apartment (1 bedroom or fewer)
How much activity do you hope to provide for your dog?
  • Maybe a daily walk and some playtime
  • Regular walks and daily playtime
  • Frequent or long walks and plenty of playtime
  • Lots of activity like going for runs or hikes
Are you looking for a dog that's good with kids?
  • Yes
  • No
