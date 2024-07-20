You've decided to get a dog. But which kind of dog should you get? With so many cute faces looking for a good home, it can be hard to decide which type of dog will be best for you and your family. This quiz can help.

Pet Health Tips from Our Vets Sign up for our Pet Health newsletter to receive advice for current, aspiring, and doing-their-best dog and cat owners.

Email address Subscribe Subscribe

I would also like to sign up for a free GoodRx account