Key takeaways: Revatio (sildenafil) is a medication that helps manage pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in adults and children. It's available as oral tablets, an oral liquid suspension, and an injection. The injection is an option for people who can't take the oral formulations for a period of time.

The typical Revatio dosage for adults is 20 mg by mouth 3 times a day. The maximum dosage is 80 mg 3 times a day.

For children, the typical Revatio dosage is dependent on body weight. Typical dosages range from 10 mg to 40 mg by mouth 3 times a day.

Revatio is available as a brand-name medication and a lower-cost generic. With a GoodRx coupon, you may be able to get over 90% off generic sildenafil 20 mg tablets at certain pharmacies.

If you are living with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), you may be prescribed a medication like Revatio (sildenafil). Revatio relaxes blood vessels to improve blood flow through your lungs. This can help improve your ability to exercise and perform daily activities, as well as slow the progression of PAH.

There are a few different factors, such as the form and your age, that will determine your Revatio dosage. Below, we cover what you should know about typical Revatio dosages for PAH.

Brand-name and generic Revatio come in several different dosage forms. Which dosage form you use may depend on your age and whether you have trouble swallowing pills . The oral forms can be taken with or without food.

The available Revatio dosage forms are:

20 mg oral tablets

10 mg/mL oral liquid suspension (also available as the brand-name product Liqrev )

10 mg/12.5 mL injection

Liqrev comes as an oral liquid suspension that's already mixed. Revatio and sildenafil liquid suspensions come as a powder that needs to be mixed. Your pharmacist will do this for you prior to dispensing your medication. Tell your pharmacy if you receive it as a powder that's not mixed.

Once opened, Liqrev lasts up to 90 days at room temperature. Once mixed, Revatio and sildenafil suspensions last up to 60 days at room temperature or in the refrigerator.

Good to know: Sildenafil is also the active ingredient in Viagra , a popular medication used to treat erectile dysfunction (ED). But the dose of sildenafil for PAH is different from the dose for ED.

The typical Revatio dosage for adults is 20 mg by mouth three times a day. Your prescriber may increase your dose to a maximum of 80 mg three times a day if needed, based on your symptoms and how you tolerate the medication.

The injectable version of Revatio is typically given in a healthcare setting. It's reserved for situations where you can't take the oral formulations for a period of time. The usual dose is 10 mg given into a vein (IV) 3 times a day.

Revatio is approved for use in children 1 year and older. The usual Revatio dosage for children (age 1 to 17) depends on their body weight :

20 kg (44 lbs) or less: 10 mg by mouth 3 times a day

20 kg (44 lbs) to 45 kg (99 lbs): 20 mg by mouth 3 times a day

45 kg (99 lbs) or more: 20 mg by mouth 3 times a day, up to a maximum of 40 mg 3 times a day

With some medications, dosages may need to be adjusted based on liver or kidney function. This is because the liver and kidneys are often responsible for breaking down medications. But with Revatio, no dosage changes are needed for people who have liver or kidney problems.

However, Revatio can interact with other medications. So your prescriber may need to adjust your Revatio dosage if you start or stop certain medications. Examples include carbamazepine (Tegretol), phenytoin, and rifampin.

Make sure to share your current medication list with your healthcare team so they can screen for potential interactions.

If you forget to take a dose of Revatio, take the missed dose as soon as you remember. But if it's close to the time you are scheduled to take your next dose, skip the missed one and stick with your usual medication schedule. Don't take an extra or double dose of Revatio to make up for a missed dose.

If you accidentally take an extra dose of Revatio, you may experience side effects such as headache, upset stomach, and flushed skin. But in most cases, taking an extra dose isn't likely to cause serious health problems.

If you take a large amount of Revatio, the side effects can be more severe. There have been a few reports of high doses of sildenafil causing eye damage or liver damage with long-term use.

Call Poison Control at 1-800-222-1222 or your healthcare team if you think you've taken too much Revatio. If you have severe or life-threatening symptoms, get medical help right away by calling 911 or going to the nearest ER.

There are several ways to save on Revatio, which is available as a lower-cost generic and as a brand-name medication:

Save with GoodRx. A 1-month supply of sildenafil 20 mg tablets may cost as low as $ at certain pharmacies with a free GoodRx coupon.

Save with a copay savings card. If you have commercial insurance, you may be eligible to pay $0 per month for Revatio 20 mg tablets or Liqrev using a copay savings card from the manufacturer.

Save with a patient assistance program. If you're uninsured or underinsured , you may be eligible for a patient assistance program that offers the medication free of charge.

The bottom line Revatio (sildenafil) is a medication that manages pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in adults and children. Revatio is available as oral tablets, an oral liquid suspension, and an injection. The typical dosage of Revatio for PAH in adults is 20 mg by mouth 3 times a day, with a maximum dosage of 80 mg 3 times a day. For children, typical dosages are based on body weight, with dosages ranging from 10 mg to 40 mg by mouth 3 times a day. Revatio dosages do not need to be adjusted for health conditions. But your dosage may be adjusted if you take an interacting medication. If you forget to take a dose of Revatio, take the missed dose as soon as you remember. But don't double up on doses to make up for a missed one. There are ways to save on both brand-name Revatio and the lower-cost generic, including with a GoodRx coupon.

