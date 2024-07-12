Key takeaways: Severe depression causes symptoms like loss of interest in activities, low mood, and changes in sleep and eating habits.

Depression can lead to an emergency when symptoms are severe and thoughts of self-harm, suicide, or harming others are present.

Severe depression is treatable. Therapy, medication, social support, and self-care can help manage your symptoms.

Table of contents Symptoms Causes Treatment Signs of a crisis Resources FAQs Bottom line References

We've all felt down at some point in our lives. In our society, people often use the word "depressed" to describe feeling extreme sadness or having "a case of the blues." But major depressive disorder is much more than feeling sad or having a low mood.

In the U.S., major depression is one of the most common mental health conditions. This mood disorder can lead to chronic sadness, hopelessness, and loss of interest in daily activities and hobbies. If you have severe depression (or "deep" depression), it can significantly disrupt your day-to-day functioning and overall quality of life.

Severe depression is just major depression - but with more severe symptoms.

The basic symptoms of major depression are:

Low mood, which can include feelings of emptiness or sadness that last for more than 2 weeks

Significant changes to your eating patterns or weight

Getting too little or too much sleep

Restlessness, or feeling as if you're moving slowly

Feelings of worthlessness or guilt

Low energy or fatigue

Difficulty concentrating

Loss of pleasure or interest in daily activities

Recurring thoughts of death or suicide

To be diagnosed with major depression , you need to have at least 5 of these symptoms for at least 2 weeks. And just like many other health conditions, major depression can be classified as mild, moderate, or severe.

Compared with mild or moderate depression, people with severe depression have:

An excessive number of symptoms. When you have severe depression, you have many more symptoms than the five minimum needed for a depression diagnosis. This means you might have seven, eight, or even all of the symptoms listed above.

Especially intense symptoms. In severe depression, your symptoms are extremely distressing and hard to manage.

Symptoms that have a major impact on daily life. To be diagnosed with severe depression,your symptoms must also significantly affect your life. For example, you might struggle to function at home, work, or school. Or you might have trouble maintaining relationships or taking care of your personal hygiene .

In some cases, people with severe depression also experience physical symptoms such as headaches or body pain.

There isn't one single cause of severe depression. Researchers have identified several factors that may play a role. These include:

Trauma and stressful life events

Substance use

Bereavement

Sleep disorders

Family history of depression

Medical conditions that cause chronic illness

Depression is treatable , even when your symptoms are severe. Recognizing the signs can help you seek help before a crisis. Here are some steps you can take to start feeling better.

The best treatment for most people with severe depression is antidepressants plus therapy.

That's why it's important to check in with a healthcare professional or psychiatrist if you're concerned about severe depression. They can assess your symptoms to determine if medication or other approaches might help you.

There are many types of therapy that can be beneficial, including:

Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT)

Interpersonal therapy

Mindfulness-based cognitive therapy (MBCT)

In addition to medication and therapy, treatment options that may help severe depression include:

Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS)

Electroconvulsive therapy (ECT)

Esketamine (Spravato) , a nasal spray similar to ketamine

Everyone experiences depression in their own way. Take note of your symptoms and what depression looks like for you. Knowing how you experience depression can help you communicate when you need help.

Severe depression can affect your eating habits, sleep schedule, and daily self-care routines . If you can, eat regular meals . Stick to a consistent sleep schedule. Keeping an eye on basic self-care when possible can make a significant difference in how you feel.

It can be hard to muster up the energy or motivation to do even the smallest tasks when you're in the midst of depression. But doing activities that are easy and bring you pleasure can improve your mood. This is a strategy known as behavioral activation .

Here's an example of how to put this strategy into action. Say you're having trouble getting exercise because it's difficult to get out of bed. Your goal may be to go for a 15-minute walk. But start with smaller steps and build up to it:

Get out of bed and walk to a different room in the house. Walk outside and spend 5 minutes sitting outside your house. Walk to the end of your driveway and back. Go for a 5-minute walk. Go for a 10-minute walk. Go for a 15-minute walk.

Depression often leads to isolation. Stay in contact with friends and loved ones, even if it's just to check in. This can increase feelings of social support.

Severe depression is an emergency any time a person's safety and well-being is at risk.

Here are some warning signs that you should talk to a healthcare professional as soon as possible:

Actively engaging in self-harm

Having more thoughts about death or suicide

Planning to or seeking ways to end your life

Thinking about harming other people

Struggling to complete daily tasks, even those that feel like they should be manageable. (i.e., getting out of bed, brushing your teeth, or eating a meal might feel overwhelming)

Using substances like drugs or alcohol to cope with or manage your symptoms

Experiencing auditory or visual hallucinations ( psychosis )

If you notice any of these signs, it's important not to ignore them. Seek help immediately, especially if you're at risk of harming yourself or others. Take action by contacting a loved one, 911, or a crisis hotline .

If you already have a mental health professional, follow your safety plan and call them. In emergencies, call 988 or 911, or ask a loved one to help you get to the emergency room for immediate help.

If you or a loved one are experiencing severe depression, reach out for help. You can find a mental health professional by calling the National Helpline , which is run by the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

The SAMHSA helpline is open 24/7 and can assist with referrals for treatment. You can also visit the agency's online Behavioral Health Treatment Services Locator to search for local treatment options.

Other helpful resources for depression include:

Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance: This advocacy organization provides education and peer support. They also offer local and online support groups for people living with mood disorders.

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI): NAMI is a national organization that provides support and education. They also offer support groups, resources, and a mental health blog.

Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA): This online community offers virtual peer-to-peer groups. On their website, you can find free webinars, blogs, and reading recommendations.

American Psychological Association: This is a professional organization for psychologists that also provides information and resources on depression and other mental health conditions.

American Psychiatric Association: The organization's website includes a directory to help you find a psychiatrist .

Crisis Text Line: The Crisis Text Line allows you to text with a crisis counselor 24/7. You can contact the text line by texting "home" to 741741.

What does depression do to your brain? expand_more It's hard to say. Depression may potentially affect activity in many different areas of your brain, including the parts that control your memory, concentration, and emotions. Changes in your brain may also affect certain neurotransmitters, like serotonin . Though these effects don't seem to be permanent, these changes in your brain could explain why depression causes memory problems , trouble thinking clearly, sleep problems, and negative emotions. Is severe depression a disability? expand_more Yes. For some people, depression is a disability. The American Disabilities Act (ADA) defines a person with a disability as someone who: Has a mental or physical health problem that limits at least one major life activity

Has had a mental or physical health problem in the past

Is seen by others as having a mental or physical impairment If you have depression - and you fall into one of the above categories - you may be eligible for disability rights and benefits . When do you need to be treated in a hospital for depression? expand_more It depends. Many times, depression can be treated in an outpatient setting - meaning you go to your doctor's office or a clinic for treatment, but don't stay in the hospital. Other times, people with depression need to stay in a mental health hospital to receive care. There are many different reasons your healthcare professional might recommend a hospital stay. The most common reasons are if you're at risk of hurting yourself or another person, or you're having trouble taking care of your basic needs on your own - like eating, sleeping, or bathing.

The bottom line Depression can have a significant impact on your life. And for some people, the symptoms can be severe. Depression can also become an emergency when symptoms worsen, especially if you're having thoughts about harming yourself or others, or having trouble taking care of your daily needs. If you're concerned about severe depression, it's time to reach out for support. Remember: Severe depression is treatable, and help is available. With treatment, social support, and self-care, it's possible to start feeling some relief.

For additional resources or to connect with mental health services in your area, call SAMHSA's National Helpline at1-800-662-4357. For immediate assistance, call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at988, or text HOME to741-741 to reach the Crisis Text Line .

