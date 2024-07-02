Key takeaways: Theophylline is an oral medication used to treat coughing in dogs. It does this primarily by relaxing muscles in the airways.

Theophylline is typically given to dogs as a tablet, capsule, or liquid. The exact dosage will depend on your dog's weight and the condition being treated.

The most common side effects associated with theophylline in dogs include digestive side effects like lack of appetite and vomiting, and becoming overly excited.

Just like people, all dogs cough every now and then. Sometimes, though, a cough can become your dog's constant companion.

Chronic coughing can have different causes , each of which requires a different treatment. In some cases, however, your veterinarian may recommend treatment with theophylline.

Find out how theophylline is used in dogs and how it works.

Common names Theophylline (Theo-Dur) What it treats Chronic cough How it comes (forms) Tablet, capsule, liquid Common side effects Lack of appetite, vomiting, diarrhea Average cost $8 and up for a 30-day supply, depending on your dog's dosage

Theophylline is a bronchodilator medication. Its main effect is to open up your dog's airways by relaxing smooth muscle in their respiratory system.

Theophylline can also:

Reduce inflammation in the trachea and lungs

Help cilia (hairs) in the respiratory tract beat faster to remove debris from the lungs

Stimulate heart activity

Stimulate the central nervous system

Help eliminate excess fluid from a dog's body

Veterinarians use theophylline to treat chronic coughing associated with airway constriction. While many conditions can cause a cough in dogs, the most common uses for theophylline in dogs include:

Tracheal collapse

Bronchitis

Asthma

Congestive heart failure

Theophylline is a human medication that is used off-label in dogs. Although theophylline is not FDA approved for use in dogs, it is considered safe and effective.

Your veterinarian will determine the best theophylline dose for your dog. Your dog's starting dose will be based on their weight and the condition being treated. Every dog responds to this medication differently, so your veterinarian may need to adjust your dog's dose once you start treatment.

While injectable theophylline is available for use in emergencies, theophylline is usually given by mouth. It is available as a tablet, capsule, or liquid. You can give it with food or on an empty stomach.

Oral theophylline is available in two forms: immediate release and sustained release. Immediate-release theophylline is typically given every 6 to 8 hours. Sustained-release theophylline is usually given once or twice daily. Your veterinarian will determine the best dosing schedule for your dog.

The most common side effects associated with theophylline are gastrointestinal (GI) effects. These may include:

Loss of appetite

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhea

You can reduce the risk of GI effects by giving your dog's theophylline with a meal. If GI side effects continue, contact your veterinarian. They may recommend a change in dosage or switching to a different medication.

Other side effects that may be associated with theophylline include:

Restlessness

Excitability

Increased water intake

Increased urination

To reduce the risk of side effects, veterinarians typically avoid using theophylline in dogs with a history of:

Kidney disease

Liver disease

Diabetes

Hyperthyroidism

Serious side effects in dogs taking theophylline are rare but possible. Serious effects are more common when dogs are receiving high doses of theophylline.

Serious effects of theophylline treatment may include:

Muscle tremors

Seizures

Collapse

If your dog has serious side effects with theophylline, stop giving the medication and seek veterinary care. Seek emergency care for any seizure.

Do not give theophylline to dogs with a known history of epilepsy (seizures).

Yes, theophylline can interact with a number of other medications. So it's important for your veterinarian to be familiar with all medications your dog takes, including prescription and over-the-counter medications as well as supplements.

Medications that are known to interact with theophylline include:

Activated charcoal

Cimetidine

Clindamycin

Diuretics

Erythromycin

Fluconazole

Fluoroquinolones

Levothyroxine

Methotrexate

Phenobarbital

Prednisone (and other corticosteroids)

Phenytoin

Rifampin

If your dog misses a dose of theophylline, give the missed dose as soon as possible. If it's almost time for your dog's next dose, skip the missed dose and resume your dog's regular dosing schedule. Do not give a double dose of theophylline since it could lead to an overdose.

The bottom line Theophylline is an effective bronchodilator medication that is often used to treat chronic cough in dogs. This medication offers many benefits, but it can have side effects. The most common side effects of theophylline in dogs include lack of appetite, vomiting, and diarrhea. Theophylline may also interact with other common medications. Work with your veterinarian to determine whether theophylline is a good treatment option for your dog. If your dog has any side effects while taking this medication, contact your veterinarian to determine next steps.

