Key takeaways: Vitamin C (ascorbic acid) is an over-the-counter dietary supplement that's used to boost vitamin C levels.

For most adults, the recommended dosage of vitamin C is 75 to 90 mg per day from all sources. The recommended dosage for children and adolescents is lower than adults and is based on their age.

Before starting a vitamin C supplement, it's best to talk with a healthcare professional. For most people, eating a variety of fruits and vegetables on a daily basis provides plenty of vitamin C.

Vitamin C (ascorbic acid) is a vital nutrient. It helps support wound healing and iron absorption. It also helps regulate your body's response to inflammation . But if your vitamin C levels drop too low, you may feel tired and irritable. And a severe vitamin C deficiency can cause a nutritional disorder called scurvy, which can lead to bruising, dental problems, and anemia .

Most people get enough vitamin C by eating a diet full of fruits and vegetables. But some people may still experience low vitamin C levels. In this case, a healthcare professional may recommend an over-the-counter (OTC) vitamin C supplement . Vitamin C supplements may be recommended in other situations too. For example, you might take a vitamin C supplement to shorten the duration of a cold, though the evidence is mixed on how helpful this is.

If you're considering taking a vitamin C product, knowing what dose to use and how to take it can help you get the most out of your supplement.

Most people don't need to take a daily vitamin C supplement because they get enough vitamin C from a healthy diet filled with fruits and vegetables . But some may struggle to get the recommended amount of vitamin C from their diet alone. This includes people who:

Have certain medical conditions, such as inflammatory bowel disease , that affect the absorption of vitamin C

Are malnourished

Eat a limited diet that doesn't regularly include fruits and vegetables

Some people may need more vitamin C than the average person, and therefore may need to supplement. This includes:

During pregnancy and breastfeeding

People who smoke cigarettes

Older adults

People with alcohol use disorder

People with an eating disorder like anorexia

Additionally, vitamin C may be recommended to shorten your cold or prevent an eye condition called macular degeneration from worsening .

Before starting a vitamin C supplement, it's a good idea to talk with a healthcare professional to check that you need it.

There's no one-size-fits-all approach to vitamin C supplement dosages. Depending on the amount of vitamin C per pill, you may need to take it one to three times a day.

For some conditions, such as macular degeneration, the dosage that's been studied is 500 mg per day. For minimizing the duration of the common cold, doses of 1,000 mg to 2,000 mg have been studied.

In general, the amount of vitamin C you need each day depends on your age and sex and if you're pregnant or breastfeeding. The general recommendations are below:

Men: 90 mg per day

Women: 75 mg per day

Pregnant: 85 mg per day

Breastfeeding: 120 mg per day

If you smoke, add 35 mg per day to the numbers above to reach the recommended daily amount of vitamin C. This is because your body needs more vitamin C to repair damage caused by smoking.

Of the vitamin C supplements that are on the market, most contain significantly more vitamin C than what's listed above (some contain up to 2,000 mg). The maximum safe amount of vitamin C per day is 2,000 mg. This is the highest amount of vitamin C that is considered unlikely to cause health problems. Keep in mind, this refers to vitamin C intake from all sources, including your diet .

Your vitamin C needs can usually be fulfilled by consuming a variety of fruits and vegetables. So you may not need a supplement. That's why it's a good idea to talk to a healthcare professional before starting a vitamin C supplement. They can help you figure out the best supplement and dose for you.

Children and adolescents typically need a lower amount of vitamin C, as shown in the table below.

Age Recommended vitamin C intake per day Up to 6 months 40 mg 7-12 months 50 mg 1-3 years 15 mg 4-8 years 25 mg 9-13 years 45 mg 14-18 years 65 mg (girls) 75 mg (boys)

If your child needs a vitamin C supplement, discuss the dose with their pediatrician. Additionally, the maximum safe amount of vitamin C per day for children and adolescents is less than it is for adults. But like adults, the recommended maximum intake per day includes vitamin C from all sources (supplements and food).

Age Maximum vitamin C intake per day Up to 12 months Unknown 1-3 years 400 mg 4-8 years 650 mg 9-13 years 1,200 mg 14-18 years 1,800 mg

Vitamin C is available in many forms, including capsules, chewable gummies, and tablets. You can find vitamin C alone as a dietary supplement or combined with other vitamins as part of a multivitamin.

In dietary supplements, vitamin C is usually found as ascorbic acid. But other supplements may contain vitamin C as the following ingredients:

Calcium ascorbate

Sodium ascorbate

Ascorbic acid with bioflavonoids

If you're already taking a multivitamin, check the label to see if it contains vitamin C before purchasing another supplement. You'll want to make sure you're not getting more vitamin C than what's considered safe.

Good to know: Dietary supplements aren't regulated by the FDA in the same way prescription medications are. So OTC supplements may not always contain what they say they do. They could also contain contaminants . Before buying a vitamin C supplement, talk to a healthcare professional or a pharmacist. They can help you look for products that undergo third-party testing, such as through the U.S. Pharmacopeial Convention .

If you forget to take a dose of your vitamin C supplement, it's unlikely to cause major harm. You can take it when you remember. But if it's almost time for your next dose, don't take the missed dose. Just wait until your next scheduled dose of vitamin C.

Vitamin C is usually well tolerated. In most cases, your body gets rid of extra vitamin C that it doesn't need. So taking too much vitamin C usually isn't a medical emergency that requires immediate treatment.

Still, it's not a good idea to take more than what's recommended (2,000 mg per day for adults). Taking too much vitamin C can cause symptoms like diarrhea, nausea, and stomach cramps. It may also increase the risk of kidney stones in men.

Although vitamin C is unlikely to cause major problems, if you suspect that you have taken too much vitamin C, call Poison Control at 1-800-222-1222 right away. If you're experiencing any symptoms that feel severe, seek emergency care.

The bottom line Vitamin C (ascorbic acid) is available as an over-the-counter dietary supplement. It comes in several forms, including ascorbic acid, sodium ascorbate, and calcium ascorbate. There's no universally recommended vitamin C dosage for kids and adults. In fact, most people don't need a vitamin C supplement because vitamin C is found in several fruits and vegetables. For adults, the recommended vitamin C intake ranges from 75 mg to 90 mg in men and nonpregnant women. Smokers need more. The recommended vitamin C intake for children and adolescents is lower than adults and depends on their age. Don't start a vitamin C supplement without talking to a healthcare professional. They can help you decide if you truly need one.

