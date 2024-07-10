Key takeaways: Zepbound (tirzepatide) and Wegovy (semaglutide) are two once-weekly injectable medications for chronic weight management. Wegovy is approved for certain adults and adolescents ages 12 and older. Zepbound is approved only for adults. Both medications work in similar but slightly different ways.

Zepbound may result in greater weight loss compared with Wegovy. If you need more help managing your weight, it's possible to switch from Wegovy to Zepbound. But Wegovy may be a good option if you have heart disease.

There are ways to save on Zepbound and Wegovy, which are available as brand-name medications. If you're eligible, manufacturer copay cards can help make your prescription more affordable .

When the FDA approved Wegovy (semaglutide) in 2021, it was the first new weight-loss medication since 2014. It was also the first once-weekly medication of its kind. Today a newer medication called Zepbound (tirzepatide) is also on the market.

Zepbound and Wegovy share a few similarities. Both are injected once a week and can cause similar side effects. But there are some key differences between them that may make one a better fit over the other.

For many people, Zepbound and Wegovy are effective medications for weight management. Both work on your appetite, hunger, and food cravings so you eat fewer calories. They achieve this effect in similar but slightly different ways.

Wegovy belongs to a class of medications called glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonists . It acts like a natural gut hormone called GLP-1 , which has effects on your gut and the appetite center of your brain. This results in decreased appetite, increased feelings of fullness, and reduced cravings.

Similar to Wegovy, Zepbound has these effects by acting like GLP-1. But it also acts like a second gut hormone called glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP). Because of this, Zepbound is considered a dual GIP/GLP-1 agonist . GIP is thought to work together with GLP-1 for additive effects.

Good to know: Tirzepatide and semaglutide, the active ingredients in Zepbound and Wegovy, also have beneficial effects on blood glucose (sugar) levels. They do this by telling the pancreas to release insulin and lowering glucose production in the liver. For this reason, they're used to treat Type 2 diabetes under the brand names Mounjaro (tirzepatide), Ozempic (semaglutide), and Rybelsus (semaglutide).

When starting Zepbound or Wegovy, your dosage is slowly raised on 4-week intervals to help manage side effects and find the right dose. But each medication's dosage schedule looks a bit different. For example, it may take longer to reach your target Wegovy dose compared with Zepbound.

For Wegovy, the once-weekly starting dosage is 0.25 mg for 4 weeks. After that, the dosage is increased on 4-week intervals to 0.5 mg, 1 mg, and 1.7 mg. If it's tolerated, the dosage is increased to 2.4 mg weekly, which is the recommended maintenance (and highest) dosage.

For Zepbound, the once-weekly starting dosage is 2.5 mg for 4 weeks. After that, the dosage is increased to 5 mg once weekly. Some people may continue the 5 mg dose long term. If needed, the dosage may be increased on 4-week intervals to 10 mg or 15 mg weekly.

Zepbound and Wegovy are being studied in a head-to-head clinical trial to see how they compare for weight loss in people without diabetes. The trial is expected to end in late 2024. But until the results are available, individual clinical trials suggest that Zepbound may result in greater weight loss than Wegovy. And the results from a recent observational study looking at the active ingredients suggests the same.

During a 72-week clinical trial , people receiving the highest Zepbound dose (15 mg) lost nearly 21% of their starting body weight, on average. What's more, almost 60% of participants in this group lost 20% or more of their body weight.

During a 68-week clinical trial , people receiving the recommended Wegovy maintenance dose (2.4 mg) lost nearly 15% of their starting body weight, on average. And about half of participants in the Wegovy group lost 15% or more of their body weight.

A recent observational study looked at people using tirzepatide or semaglutide (labeled as Mounjaro or Ozempic) over the course of 1 year. About half the participants didn't have Type 2 diabetes, meaning that the medications were used off-label for weight loss. At the end of the study, people using tirzepatide had lost more weight than those using semaglutide. But it's not clear which doses of each medication were used. Higher doses generally result in greater weight loss.

A 7.2 mg once-weekly Wegovy dose is being studied in a phase 3 trial. This dose is 3 times higher than the highest-available Wegovy dose. It's possible that this dose may provide significantly greater weight loss than 2.4 mg weekly.

Both Zepbound and Wegovy are approved for chronic weight management. But in March 2024, Wegovy was also approved for cardiovascular risk reduction in adults with heart disease who are considered overweight or obese. Zepbound is being studied for its potential cardiovascular benefits.

Wegovy was studied in this population for 5 years. During this time, Wegovy lowered the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (heart attack, stroke, or cardiovascular death) by 20% .

Wegovy is one of two medications of its kind approved for adults and adolescents ages 12 and older . The other option is Saxenda (liraglutide). Zepbound is being studied for adolescents but is approved only for adults.

Adolescents who are considered obese may be eligible for Wegovy . This means that they have a body mass index at or above the 95th percentile for their sex and age.

Wegovy and Zepbound are being studied for additional uses beyond weight loss and cardiovascular risk reduction. And the results have been promising, so these medications may be approved for other health conditions in the near future. In this case, the right option for you may depend on your health history.

Wegovy has shown positive results for certain people with heart failure . And a recent analysis found potential kidney-related benefits for people with heart disease. Wegovy is also being studied for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis, or MASH (also known as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis). This is a health condition caused by excess fat buildup in the liver.

Zepbound has shown benefits for people with moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea . It could be approved for this use by the end of 2024. It's also being studied in certain people with heart failure , MASH , and chronic kidney disease .

Yes. If you need more help managing your weight, it's possible to switch from Wegovy to Zepbound. In this case, your prescriber may have you start with a lower Zepbound dose and slowly work your way up. This gives your body time to adjust to Zepbound and find the right dose for you.

No. It's not recommended to take both Zepbound and Wegovy. You'll typically be prescribed one or the other - but not both at the same time.

If your prescribed dose isn't working well enough for you, talk to your healthcare team. In some cases, they may be able to raise it or switch you to a different medication.

There are ways to save on Zepbound and Wegovy, which are available as brand-name medications.

With a manufacturer copay card , you could pay as little as $25 for Zepbound if you have a commercial insurance plan that covers the medication. But if your plan doesn't cover Zepbound , you may be able to pay $550 for a 30-day supply.

If you're eligible for Wegovy's copay card, you could pay as little as $0 for your prescription. Whether Wegovy is covered by your insurance depends on your plan. Medicare doesn't cover weight-loss medications. But Wegovy may be covered for its cardiovascular benefits if you have heart disease. Check with your plan to learn more.

The bottom line Zepbound (tirzepatide) and Wegovy (semaglutide) are injectable medications for chronic weight management. Both work on your appetite, hunger, and food cravings. They achieve this effect in similar but slightly different ways. Wegovy is approved for adults and adolescents ages 12 and older, while Zepbound is approved only for adults. Zepbound may result in greater weight loss, but Wegovy has proven cardiovascular disease benefits in certain people with heart disease. Your prescriber may consider your health history, age, and other factors when deciding whether Zepbound or Wegovy is the better option for you.

