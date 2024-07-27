Meldepliktig handel styret

27 Jul 2024 19:38 CEST

Issuer

Goodtech ASA

Styremedlem Rachid Bendriss har den 26. juli 2024 kjøpt 5 695 aksjer i Goodtech
ASA til kurs kr 12,05 gjennom sitt heleide selskap Celisa Capital AS. Etter
dette eier Rachid Bendriss, sammen med nærstående og kontrollerte selskaper, 20
000 aksjer i Goodtech ASA.

Denne opplysningen er informasjonspliktig etter markedsmisbruksforordningen EU
596/2014 artikkel 19 og verdipapirhandelloven §5-12.

More information:
Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site

Source

Goodtech ASA

Provider

Oslo Børs Newspoint

Company Name

GOODTECH

ISIN

NO0004913609

Symbol

GOD

Market

Oslo Børs

