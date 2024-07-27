Goodtech ASA is a Norway-based technology and engineering company active within the fields of automation, power and environmental technology. The Company is a supplier of automation projects, it delivers technology and customized solutions for streamlining production, material handling, warehousing and logistics. Goodtech offers robotic packaging solution with a variety of different robot sizes and types. It also deliveries projects to industrial customers e.g., construction of transformer stations up to 132 kV. The Company is also engaged in the provision of products and tailor-made solutions for wastewater treatment, water purification and recycling of industrial water. Goodtech ASA has several subsidiaries, including Goodtech Solutions AB, Avanti Engineering AS and Goodtech Environmental Solutions AB.