27 Jul 2024 19:38 CEST
Goodtech ASA
Styremedlem Rachid Bendriss har den 26. juli 2024 kjøpt 5 695 aksjer i Goodtech
ASA til kurs kr 12,05 gjennom sitt heleide selskap Celisa Capital AS. Etter
dette eier Rachid Bendriss, sammen med nærstående og kontrollerte selskaper, 20
000 aksjer i Goodtech ASA.
Denne opplysningen er informasjonspliktig etter markedsmisbruksforordningen EU
596/2014 artikkel 19 og verdipapirhandelloven §5-12.
More information:
Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site
Goodtech ASA
Oslo Børs Newspoint
GOODTECH
NO0004913609
GOD
Oslo Børs
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Goodtech ASA published this content on 27 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2024 18:01:07 UTC.