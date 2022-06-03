Goodwin hires two private equity partners in DC, California

Andrew Kimball joined the firm in the nation's capital from Kirkland & Ellis. Andrew Cheng, who spent more than 18 years at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, has joined in Southern California.

Cheng represents corporate borrowers, private equity sponsors and lenders for acquisition financings, royalty financings and special-situation financings, the firm said.

Kimball's practice focuses on structuring and negotiating acquisitions and divestitures, minority investments, leveraged buyouts and financial restructurings, it said.

Kimball said a number of his private equity clients are focused on health tech and healthcare-adjacent industries. He said the firm's technology and life sciences capabilities will help serve his clients' long-term goals.

Boston-founded Goodwin, an 1,800-lawyer firm, expanded its private equity practice in April when it opened an 11-attorney office in Munich.

Representatives at Gibson Dunn and Kirkland & Ellis did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday on their lawyers' departures.

By Chinekwu Osakwe