    GDWN   GB0003781050

GOODWIN PLC

(GDWN)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06/01 11:35:17 am EDT
3000.00 GBX   +3.45%
Goodwin hires two private equity partners in DC, California

06/03/2022 | 05:46pm EDT
Signage is seen outside of the legal offices of the Goodwin Procter law firm in Washington, D.C.

(Reuters) - Goodwin Procter said Friday that it has hired two private equity partners for its Washington, D.C., and Santa Monica, California, offices.

Andrew Kimball joined the firm in the nation's capital from Kirkland & Ellis. Andrew Cheng, who spent more than 18 years at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, has joined in Southern California.

Cheng represents corporate borrowers, private equity sponsors and lenders for acquisition financings, royalty financings and special-situation financings, the firm said.

Kimball's practice focuses on structuring and negotiating acquisitions and divestitures, minority investments, leveraged buyouts and financial restructurings, it said.

Kimball said a number of his private equity clients are focused on health tech and healthcare-adjacent industries. He said the firm's technology and life sciences capabilities will help serve his clients' long-term goals.

Boston-founded Goodwin, an 1,800-lawyer firm, expanded its private equity practice in April when it opened an 11-attorney office in Munich.

Representatives at Gibson Dunn and Kirkland & Ellis did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday on their lawyers' departures.

Read More:

Goodwin courts European private equity work with new Munich office https://www.reuters.com/legal/legalindustry/goodwin-courts-european-private-equity-work-with-new-munich-office-2022-04-13

By Chinekwu Osakwe


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 131 M 164 M 164 M
Net income 2021 12,5 M 15,6 M 15,6 M
Net Debt 2021 18,4 M 23,0 M 23,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,1x
Yield 2021 3,43%
Capitalization 231 M 289 M 289 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,28x
EV / Sales 2021 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 1 129
Free-Float 33,2%
Chart GOODWIN PLC
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 30,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Timothy John William Goodwin Chairman
Jennifer E. Kelly Independent Non-Executive Director
John A. Connolly Director & Group Chief Accounting Officer
Matthew Stanley Goodwin Director & MD-Mechanical Engineering Division
Simon Robert Goodwin Director & MD-Refractory Engineering Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOODWIN PLC-7.12%290
ATLAS COPCO AB-27.76%67 823
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-14.34%35 793
FANUC CORPORATION-12.49%31 528
SANDVIK AB-18.05%26 667
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-35.82%23 290