Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Goodwin PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GDWN   GB0003781050

GOODWIN PLC

(GDWN)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:08 2023-05-31 am EDT
4540.00 GBX   +3.18%
12:04pGoodwin shares advance after oversubscribed tender offer
AN
05/24FTSE 100 Closes Down 1.75% as US Debt Ceiling, UK Inflation Jitters
DJ
05/24UK Inflation Data Means Higher Rates, Recession More Likely
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Goodwin shares advance after oversubscribed tender offer

05/31/2023 | 12:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Goodwin PLC - Stoke-on-Trent-based engineer - Reports its tender offer to raise GBP8.6 million was more than two times oversubscribed. Valid tenders were received for 411,371 shares against the 180,000 which formed part of the tender offer at GBP48 per share. Explains as the tender offer was oversubscribed, not all shares that have been validly tendered have been accepted and purchased. The guaranteed entitlement, therefore, applies to each qualifying shareholder. Says all shares tendered up to the guaranteed entitlement will be accepted and purchased in full, and all shares tendered in excess of the guaranteed entitlement will be scaled down pro rata.

Current stock price: 4,540 pence, up 3.2% in London on Wednesday

12-month change: up 51%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about GOODWIN PLC
12:04pGoodwin shares advance after oversubscribed tender offer
AN
05/24FTSE 100 Closes Down 1.75% as US Debt Ceiling, UK Inflation Jitters
DJ
05/24UK Inflation Data Means Higher Rates, Recession More Likely
DJ
05/24RM hires MTI Technology CFO as new CFO, to start in summer
AN
05/24Educational Technology Group RM Designates New CFO
MT
05/05Goodwin Launches Share Buyback Tender Offer
MT
05/05Goodwin shares surge amid tender offer up to GBP8.6 million
AN
05/05Bank of England set to raise rates to 4.5% next week, a possible peak
RE
05/05Goodwin PLC announces an Equity Buyback for 180,000 shares, representing 2.34% for £8.6..
CI
05/05Goodwin PLC authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 144 M 179 M 179 M
Net income 2022 13,0 M 16,1 M 16,1 M
Net Debt 2022 30,3 M 37,6 M 37,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,8x
Yield 2022 3,22%
Capitalization 338 M 420 M 420 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,85x
EV / Sales 2022 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 1 112
Free-Float 33,2%
Chart GOODWIN PLC
Duration : Period :
Goodwin PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOODWIN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 44,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Timothy John William Goodwin Executive Chairman
Jennifer E. Kelly Independent Non-Executive Director
Matthew Stanley Goodwin Director & MD-Mechanical Engineering Division
Simon Robert Goodwin Director & MD-Refractory Engineering Division
Bernard Rafe Ernest Goodwin Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOODWIN PLC31.93%420
ATLAS COPCO AB29.73%68 425
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION14.39%42 370
FANUC CORPORATION21.96%32 986
FORTIVE CORPORATION4.65%23 773
INGERSOLL RAND INC.11.85%23 640
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer