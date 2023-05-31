Goodwin shares advance after oversubscribed tender offer

Goodwin PLC - Stoke-on-Trent-based engineer - Reports its tender offer to raise GBP8.6 million was more than two times oversubscribed. Valid tenders were received for 411,371 shares against the 180,000 which formed part of the tender offer at GBP48 per share. Explains as the tender offer was oversubscribed, not all shares that have been validly tendered have been accepted and purchased. The guaranteed entitlement, therefore, applies to each qualifying shareholder. Says all shares tendered up to the guaranteed entitlement will be accepted and purchased in full, and all shares tendered in excess of the guaranteed entitlement will be scaled down pro rata.

Current stock price: 4,540 pence, up 3.2% in London on Wednesday

12-month change: up 51%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

