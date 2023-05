Goodwin PLC - engineer based in Stoke-on-Trent - Proposes tender offer of up to 180,000 shares at a price of GBP48.00 each. Total aggregate value is up to GBP8.6 million. Says the tender price represents a 25% premium to the closing price of GBP38.55 on the "latest practicable date".

Current stock price: GBP42.00, up 9.0%

12-month change: up 22%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

