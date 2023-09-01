Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (Goosehead) is a personal lines independent insurance agency. The Company is engaged in distributing personal lines products and services throughout the United States. The Company offers Digital Agent, an online quoting platform, that allows clients to shop their home and auto insurance rates with top carriers. The Digital Agent combines millions of data points, which includes Goosehead's quoting data over hundreds of thousands of transactions to bring clients actual quotes specific to their needs. Clients can then bind these quotes through a short call with one of its local licensed agents with expertise in the client's specific market. The Company is a distributor of insurance policies in a range of primarily personal lines of business including homeowner's insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind and earthquake insurance, excess liability or umbrella insurance, specialty lines insurance, commercial lines insurance and life insurance.