Goosehead Insurance, Inc(NasdaqGS:GSHD) added to S&P 600 Financials (Sector)
Goosehead Insurance, Inc(NasdaqGS:GSHD) added to S&P 600 Financials
Today at 12:00 am
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023
|Delayed Nasdaq - 04:00:00 2023-08-31 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|69.86 USD
|+0.40%
|+19.50%
|+103.44%
|Aug. 31
|Insider Sell: Goosehead Insurance
|MT
|Aug. 29
|Sector Update: Financial Stocks Gaining Late Afternoon
|MT
Goosehead Insurance, Inc(NasdaqGS:GSHD) added to S&P 600 Financials (Sector)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|69.86 USD
|+0.40%
|+19.50%
|1 663 M $
|Insider Sell: Goosehead Insurance
|MT
|Sector Update: Financial Stocks Gaining Late Afternoon
|MT
|Sector Update: Financial Stocks Advancing Tuesday Afternoon
|MT
|Sector Update: Financial
|MT
|Goosehead Insurance, Jackson Financial Advance Amid Addition to S&P SmallCap 600
|MT
|Sector Update: Financial Stocks Gain Pre-Bell Tuesday
|MT
|Goosehead Insurance, Jackson Financial to be Added to S&P SmallCap 600
|MT
|Insider Sell: Goosehead Insurance
|MT
|Insider Buy: Goosehead Insurance
|MT
|Insider Sell: Goosehead Insurance
|MT
|Insider Sell: Goosehead Insurance
|MT
|Transcript : Goosehead Insurance, Inc, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 26, 2023
|CI
|Earnings Flash (GSHD) GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE Posts Q2 Revenue $69.3M, vs. Street Est of $65.2M
|MT
|Earnings Flash (GSHD) GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE Posts Q2 EPS $0.41, vs. Street Est of $0.28
|MT
|Goosehead Insurance, Inc Provides Financial Outlook for Full Year 2023
|CI
|Goosehead Insurance, Inc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|Goosehead Insurance, Inc(NasdaqGS:GSHD) dropped from Russell Small Cap Comp Value Index
|CI
|Goosehead Insurance, Inc(NasdaqGS:GSHD) dropped from Russell 2500 Value Index
|CI
|Goosehead Insurance, Inc(NasdaqGS:GSHD) dropped from Russell 3000E Value Index
|CI
|Goosehead Insurance, Inc(NasdaqGS:GSHD) dropped from Russell 2000 Value Index
|CI
|Goosehead Insurance, Inc(NasdaqGS:GSHD) dropped from Russell 3000 Value Index
|CI
|RBC Boosts Price Target on Goosehead Insurance to $72 From $66 on 'Modestly Firmer' Growth, Margin Assumptions; Outperform Kept
|MT
|Insider Sell: Goosehead Insurance
|MT
|Insider Sell: Goosehead Insurance
|MT
|Insider Sell: Goosehead Insurance
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+103.44%
|1 663 M $
|+5.77%
|1 684 M $
|+37.97%
|2 171 M $
|+1.00%
|1 153 M $
|-51.65%
|605 M $
|+79.04%
|587 M $
|-21.79%
|536 M $
|+60.71%
|421 M $
|-9.32%
|411 M $
|+38.29%
|399 M $