    GSHD   US38267D1090

GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE, INC

(GSHD)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-14 pm EST
39.78 USD   -2.26%
02/06Credit Suisse Starts Goosehead Insurance at Outperform With $72 PT, Says Likely Poised for Up to 35% Annual Premium Growth Over Next Years While Expanding Margin
MT
02/01Goosehead Insurance Chooses Vonage to Power Contact Centers Across the U.S.
PR
01/26Goosehead Insurance Partners with the Association of Independent Mortgage Experts
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

02/14/2023 | 05:46pm EST
WESTLAKE, Texas, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (“Goosehead” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GSHD), announced today that it will report its fourth quarter 2022 results after the market close on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

The company will hold a conference call to discuss results at 4:30 PM ET on February 22nd. The dial-in number for the conference call is (855) 327-6837 (toll-free) or (631) 891-4304 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on Goosehead’s investor relations website at http://ir.gooseheadinsurance.com.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at http://ir.gooseheadinsurance.com for one year following the call.

About Goosehead
Goosehead (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services throughout the United States.   Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of our universe and that everything we do should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience.   Goosehead represents over 150 insurance companies that underwrite personal lines and small commercial lines risks, and its operations include a network of 12 corporate sales offices and over 2,287 operating and contracted franchise locations. For more information, please visit goosehead.com

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Dan Farrell
Goosehead Insurance – VP Capital Markets
Phone: (214) 838-5290
E-mail: dan.farrell@goosehead.com; IR@goosehead.com

PR Contact

Mission North for Goosehead Insurance
Email: goosehead@missionnorth.com; PR@goosehead.com


Analyst Recommendations on GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE, INC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 204 M - -
Net income 2022 -0,19 M - -
Net Debt 2022 69,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2 717x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 923 M 923 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,87x
EV / Sales 2023 3,62x
Nbr of Employees 1 264
Free-Float 53,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 39,78 $
Average target price 57,11 $
Spread / Average Target 43,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark E. Jones Chief Executive Officer
Mark K. Miller President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Mark E. Jones Controller
Drew Burks Director-Information Systems
Peter R. Lane Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE, INC18.52%923
AON PLC7.09%66 022
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.3.54%41 405
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY0.05%26 446
BROWN & BROWN, INC.2.63%16 560
CAIXA SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.1.08%4 880