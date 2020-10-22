Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Goosehead Insurance, Inc    GSHD

GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE, INC

(GSHD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on Thursday, October 29, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/22/2020 | 05:54pm EDT

WESTLAKE, Texas, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (“Goosehead” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GSHD), announced that it will report its third quarter 2020 results after the market close on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

The company will hold a conference call to discuss results at 4:30 PM ET on that day. The dial-in number for the conference call is (800) 920-2191 (toll-free) or (212) 231-2927 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on Goosehead’s investor relations website at http://ir.gooseheadinsurance.com.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at http://ir.gooseheadinsurance.com for one year following the call.

About Goosehead

Goosehead (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services throughout the United States. Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of our universe and that everything we do should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents over 100 insurance companies that underwrite personal lines and small commercial lines risks, and its operations include a network of nine corporate sales offices and over 1,132 operating and contracted franchise locations. For more information, please visit www.gooseheadinsurance.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Dan Farrell
Goosehead Insurance – VP Capital Markets
Phone: (214) 838-5290
E-mail: dan.farrell@goosehead.com; IR@goosehead.com; PR@goosehead.com

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE, INC
05:54pGOOSEHEAD INSURANCE : to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on Thursday, October ..
AQ
05:54pGoosehead Insurance, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on Thursday, O..
GL
09/30GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE : September 2020 Investor Presentation
PU
07/31GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE, INC. : Management's discussion and analysis of financial co..
AQ
07/31GOOSEHEAD : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/30GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regul..
AQ
07/30Goosehead Insurance, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results
GL
07/23GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE : to Report Second Quarter 2020 Results on Thursday, July 30..
AQ
06/08GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE : to Participate in the William Blair 40th Annual Growth Sto..
AQ
05/04GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE, INC. : Management's discussion and analysis of financial co..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 109 M - -
Net income 2020 8,08 M - -
Net Debt 2020 36,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 225x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 841 M 1 841 M -
EV / Sales 2020 17,2x
EV / Sales 2021 12,5x
Nbr of Employees 575
Free-Float 44,7%
Chart GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE, INC
Duration : Period :
Goosehead Insurance, Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 90,67 $
Last Close Price 105,22 $
Spread / Highest target -7,81%
Spread / Average Target -13,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark E. Jones Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael C. Colby President & Chief Operating Officer
Mark S. Colby Chief Financial Officer
Drew Burks Chief Information Officer
Robyn Jones Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE, INC148.16%1 841
AON PLC-0.89%47 254
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY3.68%26 979
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.13.01%20 606
BROWN & BROWN, INC.17.55%13 165
STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED-2.01%2 118
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group