Goosehead Insurance : Investor Presentation - August 2021
08/31/2021 | 04:42pm EDT
Investor Presentation August 2021
Disclaimer
This presentation may contain forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including information concerning our possible or assumed future results of operations and expenses, business strategies and plans, competitive position, business and industry environment and potential growth opportunities, are forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on any forward- looking statements in this presentation. Except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this presentation, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.
Further information on potential factors that could affect the financial results of Goosehead Insurance is included in our annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year and in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the most recent fiscal quarter. These documents and others containing important disclosures are available on the SEC Filings section of the Investor Information section of our Web site.
This presentation is strictly confidential, is for informational purposes only and may not be relied upon in connection with the purchase or sale of any security. You may not disclose any of the information contained herein to any other parties without our prior express written permission.
This presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
1
Rapid and Responsible Organic Growth
New Business and Renewal Premium Growth
Corporate and Franchise Channel Premium Growth
1,100
1,000
900
($M)
800
700
Volume
600
5 Year CAGR: 45%
10 Year CAGR: 37%
Premium
500
400
300
200
100
-
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Renewal Business
New Business
1,100
1,000
900
($M)
800
700
Volume
CAGR Since 2017
600
Corporate: 31%
Premium
500
Franchise: 56%
400
300
200
100
-
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Franchise Channel
Corporate Channel
5 and 10 year CAGR calculations through 12/31/2020
2
Investment Highlights
Disruptive model positioned to substantially grow in a massive and fragmented industry
Outpaced revenue growth driven by strategically solving industry challenges
Comprehensive value proposition for clients, agents and carriers
Highly developed recruiting strategy with experienced evaluators of talent
Robust and innovative technology platform supports high growth business model
Committed and capable management team with ambitions of industry leadership
Recurring revenue with strong future visibility and expanding long-term margins
3
Personal Insurance Market Large and Highly Fragmented
Industry historically has struggled to find the right way to best serve the needs of customers
Independent
Captive Agencies
Carriers Direct To
Agencies
Owned By Carriers
Customer
Offers products from multiple
Largely very small businesses
Largely very small businesses
Key
carriers with the support of a
One carrier which sells
which sell products from
which sell products from only
Attributes
best-in-class service
products directly to clients
multiple carriers
one carrier
organization
Product
Choice
Service
Quality
$157 1
$1.04B 1
$1281
U.S.
61%
70%
1
Premiums
$73
44%
56%
89%
39%
30%
11%
Home
Auto
Source: Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America
1 Represents GSHD 2020 total written premiums excluding commercial and excess liability premiums and 2019 premiums for the industry, the most recently available data.
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Goosehead Insurance Inc. published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 20:41:06 UTC.