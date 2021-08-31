Log in
Goosehead Insurance : Investor Presentation - August 2021

08/31/2021
Investor Presentation August 2021

Disclaimer

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including information concerning our possible or assumed future results of operations and expenses, business strategies and plans, competitive position, business and industry environment and potential growth opportunities, are forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on any forward- looking statements in this presentation. Except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this presentation, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Further information on potential factors that could affect the financial results of Goosehead Insurance is included in our annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year and in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the most recent fiscal quarter. These documents and others containing important disclosures are available on the SEC Filings section of the Investor Information section of our Web site.

This presentation is strictly confidential, is for informational purposes only and may not be relied upon in connection with the purchase or sale of any security. You may not disclose any of the information contained herein to any other parties without our prior express written permission.

This presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Rapid and Responsible Organic Growth

New Business and Renewal Premium Growth

Corporate and Franchise Channel Premium Growth

1,100

1,000

900

($M)

800

700

Volume

600

5 Year CAGR: 45%

10 Year CAGR: 37%

Premium

500

400

300

200

100

-

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Renewal Business

New Business

1,100

1,000

900

($M)

800

700

Volume

CAGR Since 2017

600

Corporate: 31%

Premium

500

Franchise: 56%

400

300

200

100

-

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Franchise Channel

Corporate Channel

  • 5 and 10 year CAGR calculations through 12/31/2020

Investment Highlights

Disruptive model positioned to substantially grow in a massive and fragmented industry

Outpaced revenue growth driven by strategically solving industry challenges

Comprehensive value proposition for clients, agents and carriers

Highly developed recruiting strategy with experienced evaluators of talent

Robust and innovative technology platform supports high growth business model

Committed and capable management team with ambitions of industry leadership

Recurring revenue with strong future visibility and expanding long-term margins

Personal Insurance Market Large and Highly Fragmented

Industry historically has struggled to find the right way to best serve the needs of customers

Independent

Captive Agencies

Carriers Direct To

Agencies

Owned By Carriers

Customer

Offers products from multiple

Largely very small businesses

Largely very small businesses

Key

carriers with the support of a

One carrier which sells

which sell products from

which sell products from only

Attributes

best-in-class service

products directly to clients

multiple carriers

one carrier

organization

Product

Choice

Service

Quality

$157 1

$1.04B 1

$1281

U.S.

61%

70%

1

Premiums

$73

44%

56%

89%

39%

30%

11%

Home

Auto

Source: Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America

1 Represents GSHD 2020 total written premiums excluding commercial and excess liability premiums and 2019 premiums for the industry, the most recently available data.

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Goosehead Insurance Inc. published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 20:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
