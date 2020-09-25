GOOX HLDG : GoodRx Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

GoodRx Holdings Inc., a leading consumer-focused digital healthcare platform in the United States, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 39,807,691 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $33.00 per share. Of the offered shares, 28,615,034 shares were offered by GoodRx and 11,192,657 shares were offered by certain selling shareholders. The number of shares offered and sold by GoodRx included the exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase up to an additional 5,192,307 shares of Class A common stock from GoodRx. GoodRx will not receive any proceeds from any sale of shares by the selling shareholders.

GoodRx’s common stock began trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on September 23, 2020, under the ticker symbol “GDRX”.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan and Barclays acted as lead bookrunners for the offering. BofA Securities, Citigroup, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, RBC Capital Markets, UBS Investment Bank, Cowen, Deutsche Bank Securities, and Evercore ISI acted as additional bookrunners, and Citizens Capital Markets, KKR Capital Markets, LionTree Advisors, Raymond James, SVB Leerink, Academy Securities, Loop Capital Markets, R. Seelaus & Co., LLC and Ramirez & Co., Inc. acted as co-managers for the offering.

In addition to the shares of Class A common stock sold in the public offering, GoodRx announced that entities affiliated with Silver Lake, an existing stockholder, purchased 3,030,303 shares of Class A common stock in a private placement at a price per share equal to the initial public offering price. The sale of these shares was not registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

A registration statement relating to the sale of these securities was filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 22, 2020. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About GoodRx

GoodRx’s mission is to help Americans get the healthcare they need at a price they can afford. Our leading digital platform for consumer healthcare products and services connects consumers with affordable and convenient prescriptions and medical care, including telehealth, mail order prescriptions, doctor visits, and lab tests. We have helped Americans save over $20 billion since 2011 and are the #1 most downloaded medical app in the last three years.

