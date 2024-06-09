Certain Equity Shares of Gopal Snacks Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 9-JUN-2024.

Certain Equity Shares of Gopal Snacks Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 9-JUN-2024. These Equity Shares will be under lockup for 90 days starting from 11-MAR-2024 to 9-JUN-2024.



Details:

Pursuant to Regulations 14 and 16(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, an aggregate of 20% of the fully diluted post-Offer Equity Share capital of Company held by Promoters shall be locked in for a period of 18 months as minimum promoters? contribution from the date of Allotment or such other period as may be prescribed under the SEBI ICDR Regulations (?Promoters? Contribution?), and the Promoters? shareholding in excess of 20% of the fully diluted post-Offer Equity Share capital shall be locked-in for a period of six months from the date of Allotment or such other period as may be prescribed under the SEBI ICDR Regulations.