GoPro : AFROPUNK + GoPro Tell the Story of Zoie Brogdon, a Black Equestrian in a White-Dominated Sport AFROPUNK + GoPro Tell the Story of Zoie Brogdon, a Black Equestrian in a White-Dominated Sport

03/01/2021 | 02:16am EST
Mar 1, 2021

'Black People Do' is a bold statement with a powerful message, and it cuts to the core of why GoPro and AFROPUNK have teamed up.

AFROPUNK is an expert in its space as a Black-owned business aimed at supporting the entrepreneurial adventures of people of color and the LGBTQIA community. GoPro, on the other hand, is an expert at sharing exceptional stories from never-before-seen perspectives. And 'Black People Do' is the result of AFROPUNK and GoPro combining forces to tell the story of Black athletes in sports that are thought to be unusual.

The most recent example of this is the impactful mini-documentary featuring equestrian athlete Zoie Brogdon. Zoie is a proud Compton Cowboy and a force to be reckoned with in the competitive equestrian world. In the video, Zoie talks about her passion for riding, her competitive spirit, and most importantly, the experience of being a young Black woman in a space dominated by the predominantly white and affluent on this episode of Black People Do.

Captured 100% on GoPro HERO9 Black cameras, Zoie's story shares her relationship with her horse, Ninja, as a friend and partner. And, the creative team who helped to capture her story said they wanted to convey one thing above all else: There is so much fulfilling content to be had from watching Zoie's resolve as well as the support she receives from her parents and coaches despite not coming from the affluence that many of her (mostly white) fellow equestrians do.

The intent of Black People Do is to explore the stories, experiences, challenges and triumphs through the unique experiences of Black athletes in spaces where whiteness is prioritized or over-represented.Check back on GoPro's The Inside Line and AFROPUNK.com for future installations.

Disclaimer

GoPro Inc. published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 07:15:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 089 M - -
Net income 2021 53,9 M - -
Net cash 2021 240 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 139 M 1 139 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 758
Free-Float 74,6%
Chart GOPRO, INC.
Duration : Period :
GoPro, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOPRO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 9,58 $
Last Close Price 7,52 $
Spread / Highest target 59,6%
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nicholas Woodman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian McGee EVP, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Kenneth A. Goldman Lead Independent Director
Peter C. Gotcher Independent Director
Lauren Jane Zalaznick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOPRO, INC.-9.18%1 139
LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD3.13%15 850
NIKON CORPORATION45.16%3 253
Q TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED12.18%2 228
GENIUS ELECTRONIC OPTICAL CO., LTD.-12.87%1 978
THE VITEC GROUP PLC5.13%614
