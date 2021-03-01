GoPro : AFROPUNK + GoPro Tell the Story of Zoie Brogdon, a Black Equestrian in a White-Dominated Sport AFROPUNK + GoPro Tell the Story of Zoie Brogdon, a Black Equestrian in a White-Dominated Sport

'Black People Do' is a bold statement with a powerful message, and it cuts to the core of why GoPro and AFROPUNK have teamed up.

AFROPUNK is an expert in its space as a Black-owned business aimed at supporting the entrepreneurial adventures of people of color and the LGBTQIA community. GoPro, on the other hand, is an expert at sharing exceptional stories from never-before-seen perspectives. And 'Black People Do' is the result of AFROPUNK and GoPro combining forces to tell the story of Black athletes in sports that are thought to be unusual.

The most recent example of this is the impactful mini-documentary featuring equestrian athlete Zoie Brogdon. Zoie is a proud Compton Cowboy and a force to be reckoned with in the competitive equestrian world. In the video, Zoie talks about her passion for riding, her competitive spirit, and most importantly, the experience of being a young Black woman in a space dominated by the predominantly white and affluent on this episode of Black People Do.