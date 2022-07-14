Log in
GoPro Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Webcast

07/14/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
SAN MATEO, Calif., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, after the market closes on August 4, 2022. GoPro management will host a conference call and live webcast following the release at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial results. A webcast link and management commentary will be posted on the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's Investor Relations website at gopro.com prior to the start of the call. 

To listen to the live conference call, please call +1 800-289-0720 (US) or +1 323-701-0160 (International) and enter access code 3600393. A replay will be available on the investor page referenced above from approximately two hours after the call through October 27, 2022. 

About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) 
Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2022, GoPro helps the world to capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways. 

For more information, visit GoPro.com. Open roles can be found on our careers page. Members of the press can access official logos and imagery on our press portal. GoPro customers can submit their photos and videos to GoPro Awards for an opportunity to be featured on GoPro's social channels and receive gear and cash awards. Connect with GoPro on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, and GoPro's blog The Current

GoPro, HERO and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries. 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gopro-announces-second-quarter-2022-earnings-webcast-301586991.html

SOURCE GoPro, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
