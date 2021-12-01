GoPro : Enduro High-Performance Battery Now Available Enduro High-Performance Battery Now Available

Perfect for the cold-weather sport enthusiast on your GoPro gift list, the Enduro battery is available for $24.99 (20% off for GoPro Subscribers) at GoPro.com.

GoPro's all-new battery, Enduro , is now available exclusively on GoPro.com. Enduro features revolutionary technology that dramatically improves HERO10 and HERO9 camera performance in cold temperatures while also significantly extending recording times in moderate temperatures.

At a battery temperature of 14°F / -10°C (note: this is the battery's temperature, it can be even colder outside), with HERO10 Black the Enduro battery enables, on average:

56 minutes of 5.3K60 video

50 minutes of 4K120 video

76 minutes of 4K60 video

115 minutes of 1080p30 video

Enduro also significantly increases video recording time in moderate temperatures. For example, with HERO10 Black during typical outdoor activities at a temperature of 77°F / 25°C, the Enduro battery enables, on average:

60 minutes of 5.3K60 video (a 28% improvement over the standard battery)

51 minutes of 4K120 video (a 40% improvement over the standard battery)

71 minutes of 4K60 video (a 13% improvement over the standard battery)

120 minutes of 1080p30 video

When used with HERO10 Black, customers will not only get the longest runtimes, but they'll also have the fastest, highest resolution GoPro to date. HERO10 Black's new GP2 processor captures eye-popping video up to 5.3k60 (2X slow motion), 4K120 (4X slow motion) and 1080p240 (8X slow motion), next generation HyperSmooth 4.0 video stabilization, and 23MP photos. And the new GP2 processor dramatically improves the camera's operating speed and fluidity - everything is faster with HERO10 Black.

HERO10 Black is available at a discount of $260 in value savings exclusively on GoPro.com when purchased with the accessory bundle. The bundle includes the top-selling Magnetic Swivel Clip and Shorty mounts, a 32GB SD Card, a one-year GoPro Subscription, and it all comes in a durable travel case for $399.99.

Enduro is available now at GoPro.com in the U.S. and EMEA and will be available at retailers and specialty stores globally beginning early 2022..