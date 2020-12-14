|
GoPro : HERO9 Black Million Dollar Challenge is COMING HERO9 Black Million Dollar Challenge is COMING
Did you make the cut?
$1,000,000 on the line.
29,200 clips submitted.
56 creators awarded.
Tune in on Tuesday, Dec. 15, at 6 a.m. PT to find out.
