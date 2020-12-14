Log in
GOPRO, INC.

GOPRO, INC.

(GPRO)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

GoPro : HERO9 Black Million Dollar Challenge is COMING HERO9 Black Million Dollar Challenge is COMING

12/14/2020 | 05:03pm EST
Dec 14, 2020

Did you make the cut?

$1,000,000 on the line.

29,200 clips submitted.

56 creators awarded.

Tune in on Tuesday, Dec. 15, at 6 a.m. PT to find out.

Disclaimer

GoPro Inc. published this content on 14 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2020 22:02:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about GOPRO, INC.
05:03pGOPRO : HERO9 Black Million Dollar Challenge is COMING HERO9 Black Million Dolla..
PU
12/11WATCH : GoPro For a Cause x STOKED Mentoring Watch: GoPro For a Cause x STOKED M..
PU
12/10GOPRO : Show Us Your Cause Show Us Your Cause
PU
12/10GOPRO : Player for Windows is the 360 Editor You Need GoPro Player for Windows i..
PU
12/03GoPro Subscribers Exceed 670,000 on Record Sales During Black Friday to Cyber..
MT
12/03GOPRO : Rings in December with Subscription and Sales Milestones
PR
12/02GOPRO : Top 9 GoPro-Only Gifts for the Holidays Top 9 GoPro-Only Gifts for the H..
PU
12/01GOPRO : Signs Onto the Outdoor CEO Diversity Pledge GoPro Signs Onto the Outdoor..
PU
12/01WATCH : GoPro For a Cause x Outward Bound of California Watch: GoPro For a Cause..
PU
11/24GoPro Completes Sale of $143.8 Million of 2025 Notes Via Private Placement
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 906 M - -
Net income 2020 -64,1 M - -
Net cash 2020 67,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -20,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 313 M 1 313 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,37x
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 926
Free-Float 74,6%
Chart GOPRO, INC.
Duration : Period :
GoPro, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOPRO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 6,96 $
Last Close Price 8,71 $
Spread / Highest target 14,8%
Spread / Average Target -20,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -65,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas Woodman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian McGee EVP, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Kenneth A. Goldman Lead Independent Director
Peter C. Gotcher Independent Director
Lauren Jane Zalaznick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOPRO, INC.100.69%1 313
LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD-34.70%15 790
NIKON CORPORATION-47.62%2 445
GENIUS ELECTRONIC OPTICAL CO., LTD.-0.51%2 096
Q TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-18.14%1 561
THE VITEC GROUP PLC-18.00%545
