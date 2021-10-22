GoPro : Hero10 black video performance modes and enduro battery hero10 black video performance modes and enduro battery

We're excited to share that in late November we're releasing a new battery, named Enduro, for HERO10 and HERO9 cameras. Enduro will be available as a $24.99 spare battery upgrade and features revolutionary technology that dramatically improves your GoPro's performance in cold temperatures (snow sports, for example) while also significantly extending recording times in moderate temperatures.

At a battery temperature of 14F / -10C (note: this is the battery's temperature, it can be even colder outside), with HERO10 Black the Enduro battery enables, on average, 56 minutes of 5.3K60 video, 50 minutes of 4K120 video, 76 minutes of 4K60 video and 115 minutes of 1080p30 video recording.

Enduro also significantly increases video recording time in moderate temperatures. For example, with HERO10 Black during typical outdoor activities at a temperature of 77F / 25C, the Enduro battery enables, on average, 60 minutes of 5.3K60 video (a 28% improvement over the standard battery), 51 minutes of 4K120 video (a 40% improvement over the standard battery), 71 minutes of 4K60 video (a 13% improvement over the standard battery) and 120 minutes of 1080p30 video recording.

And we're also excited to announce that a new HERO10 firmware update is coming before the end of October. Thanks to customer feedback, we've learned many HERO10 users want the ability to record longer video clips in static situations without motion or airflow to cool the camera. Many have also had questions about how get the longest possible recording times while maximizing battery life.

The new HERO10 firmware update will introduce three new "Video Performance Modes" to help maximize HERO10's performance depending on your use case:

1. Maximum Video Performance - Maximum video resolution and frame rates for the very best image quality and ultra slow-motion.

2. Extended Battery - Optimal video resolutions and frame rates for maximizing recording times and extending battery life.

3. Tripod / Stationary Video - Optimized for recording long video clips at the highest resolutions and frame rates when the camera is stationary without motion or airflow to cool the camera. GPS and HyperSmooth video stabilization are turned OFF in this mode.

The following is what users can expect to achieve, on average, in Tripod / Stationary Video mode recording a single continuous clip at a temperature of 77F / 25C in static situations without movement or airflow to cool the camera:

5.3K60 - 47% more runtime than previous for an average of 29 minute-long clips

5.3K30 - 11% more runtime than previous for an average of 44 minute-long clips

4K120 - 52% more runtime than previous for an average of 26 minute-long clips

4K60 - 154% more runtime than previous for an average of 63 minute-long clips

4K30 - 35% more runtime than previous for an average of 50 minute-long clips

A future firmware update will enable even longer clip lengths in 5.3K30 and 4K30. And if important for your use case, 2.7K and 1080p will enable significantly longer single clip recording times in either Extended Battery or Maximum Video Performance modes.

Stay tuned for more information on the November launch of the new Enduro battery and end of October release of the updated HERO10 firmware featuring the new Performance Video Modes. And please keep your feedback and requests coming - as you can see we're excited to develop additional HERO10 performance enhancements based on your input!