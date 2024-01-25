GoPro Partners with the Biggest Snow Event of the Year to Bring Immersive Course Previews + Unique Perspectives from Aspen to Viewers Worldwide

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) announced a partnership with X Games Aspen 2024 to be the official action camera of the elite winter ski and snowboard competition. More than 100 of the biggest names in action sports will compete in front of live crowds in Aspen, Colorado, with an additional 2.4 million viewers tuning in from home across ABC and ESPN broadcasts, making this one of the biggest snow events of the year with some of the most coveted action sports medals outside of the Olympics.

GoPro first partnered with X Games using the GoPro HD HERO in the early 2010s to share never-before-seen athlete follow cam and course preview footage from an immersive GoPro POV. Today, GoPro returns with six athletes competing (+ one commentating) and the latest HERO12 Black and HERO11 Black Mini cameras to capture and share fresh new perspectives of the competition, including GoPro Course Previews.

"Combining GoPro, the X Games and the world's most elite snow athletes is a recipe for eye-popping perspectives that is going to blow fans away," says Rick Loughery, VP of Global Marketing at GoPro. "We're excited to help millions of X Games viewers feel closer to the action and experience the athlete's own point-of-view through the lens of GoPro."

"We are thrilled to officially welcome GoPro back to X Games," said Ashley Robbins, Vice President of Partnership Sales at X Games. "A true symbiotic relationship, together we have a long history of creating the most creative and innovative coverage of action sports and we look forward to bringing the audience along for the ride as the greatest athletes on the planet push the level of progression to new heights at X Games Aspen!"

Now in its 28th year, X Games Aspen will see competitors take on Ski and Snowboard Knuckle Huck, SuperPipe, Slopestyle and Big Air. GoPro Snow Athletes Jesper Tjader, Leila Iwabuchi, Sarah Höfflin, Sven Thorgren, Takaru Otsuka and, of course X Games royalty, Jamie Anderson will be competing across disciplines, and Tom Wallisch will be commentating.

GoPro will also be the presenting sponsor of the Game of SLVSH ("slush")—an elimination contest modeled off the game of "HORSE" in basketball. Contestants must land an announced trick or risk racking up letters, ultimately being eliminated once the amassed letters spell "SLVSH."

Last year, X Games Aspen introduced new event live streams with over 30 hours of content produced across YouTube, Twitch and Caffeine TV, bringing in over 4.5 million unique live stream views over the event window—these live streams will also be offered this year.

X Games Aspen will take place Jan. 26 to 28 and be aired across ESPN, ESPN2, ABC and the live steaming platforms above. You can also follow along on GoPro social channels.

