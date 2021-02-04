GoPro : Q4 2020 Supplemental Slides 02/04/2021 | 05:20pm EST Send by mail :

Q4 2020 Preliminary Earnings Results Summary February 4, 2021 These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual events or results may differ materially. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are our ability to achieve revenue growth or profitability in the future, and if revenue growth or profitability is achieved, we may not be able to sustain it; our ability to effectively manage our shift of sales strategy to focus on our direct-to-consumer channel; the risk that we are not able to increase the number of and retain our existing paying subscribers; the risk that our reduction in operating expenses may impact our ability to meet our business objectives and achieve our revenue targets, and may not result in the expected improvement in our profitability; our ability to continue to focus on expense management; the fact that our plan to profitability depends in part on further penetrating our total addressable market, and we may not be successful in doing so; the risk that growing our direct-to- consumer business while reducing our reliance on our other sales channels could impact profitability; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the United States and global economies and our business in particular; any inability to successfully manage frequent product introductions (including roadmap for new hardware, software and subscription products) and transitions, including managing our sales channel and inventory, and accurately forecasting future sales; the fact that a small number of retailers and distributors account for a substantial portion of our revenue and our level of business with them could be significantly reduced due to retail closures related to COVID-19; our transition away from some distributors and retailers; our reliance on third party suppliers, some of which are sole source suppliers, to provide components for our products; our reliance on third party logistics partners to deliver without interruption; our dependence on sales of our cameras, mounts and accessories, and subscription services for substantially all of our revenue (and the effects of changes in the sales mix or decrease in demand for these products); the fact that an economic downturn or economic uncertainty in our key U.S. and international markets, as well as fluctuations in currency exchange rates, may adversely affect consumer discretionary spending; any changes to trade agreements, trade policies, tariffs, and import/export regulations; the effects of the highly competitive market in which we operate, including new market entrants; the fact that we may not be able to achieve revenue growth or profitability in the future; risks related to inventory, purchase commitments and long-lived assets; difficulty in accurately predicting our future customer demand; the importance of maintaining the value and reputation of our brand; the risk that the e-commerce technology systems that give consumers the ability to shop online do not function effectively; the risk that we will encounter problems with our distribution system; the threat of a security breach or other disruption including cyberattacks; the concern that our intellectual property and proprietary rights may not adequately protect our products and services; and other factors detailed in the Risk Factors section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, each of which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and as updated in future filings with the SEC including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. USE OF NON-GAAP METRICS We report gross margin, operating expenses, operating income (loss), net income (loss) and diluted net income (loss) per share in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and on a non-GAAP basis. Additionally, we report non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA. A full reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial data can be found in the appendix to this slide package and in our Q4 2020 earnings press release issued on February 4, 2021, which should be reviewed in conjunction with this presentation. All rights reserved. 3 QUARTERLY NON-GAAP INCOME STATEMENT SUMMARY ($ in millions, except per Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 share data) Revenue $ 357.8 $ 280.5 $ 134.2 $ 119.4 $ 528.3 $ 131.2 $ 292.4 $ 242.7 $ 377.4 Camera units shipped 1,108 923 448 341 1,857 479 1,082 842 1,413 (in thousands) Gross margin* 38.3% 36.2% 31.6% 34.2% 38.6% 23.4% 35.8% 34.2% 38.4% Operating expenses* $ 73.0 $ 68.1 $ 69.0 $ 87.5 $ 99.1 $ 90.3 $ 97.3 $ 91.1 $ 98.8 Operating income (loss)* $ 64.2 $ 33.4 $ (26.7) $ (46.7) $ 105.0 $ (59.6) $ 7.5 $ (8.1) $ 46.0 Net income (loss)* $ 61.1 $ 31.0 $ (29.7) $ (49.6) $ 102.5 $ (61.3) $ 4.2 $ (10.2) $ 42.4 Diluted net income (loss) $ 0.39 $ 0.20 $ (0.20) $ (0.34) $ 0.70 $ (0.42) $ 0.03 $ (0.07) $ 0.30 per share* Adjusted EBITDA* $ 67.7 $ 39.2 $ (22.4) $ (41.4) $ 112.1 $ (52.7) $ 13.6 $ (1.0) $ 58.8 Headcount 758 740 741 923 926 912 900 903 891 * Non-GAAP metric. See reconciliations in Appendix. Confidential information. Copyright © 2021. GoPro, Inc. All rights reserved. 4 QUARTERLY REVENUE METRICS ($ in millions) Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Revenue by Channel: $ % of Rev $ % of Rev $ % of Rev $ % of Rev $ % of Rev Gopro.com* $ 116.4 32.5 % $ 81.3 29.0 % $ 59.5 44.3 % $ 25.3 21.2 % $ 61.1 11.6 % Retail 241.4 67.5 199.2 71.0 74.7 55.7 94.1 78.8 467.2 88.4 Total Revenue $ 357.8 100.0 % $ 280.5 100.0 % $ 134.2 100.0 % $ 119.4 100.0 % $ 528.3 100.0 % Revenue by Geography: $ % of Rev $ % of Rev $ % of Rev $ % of Rev $ % of Rev Americas $ 185.7 51.9 % $ 157.7 56.2 % $ 82.6 61.6 % $ 57.3 47.9 % $ 212.2 40.2 % Europe, Middle East and Africa 89.5 25.0 64.6 23.0 34.9 26.0 29.7 24.9 156.0 29.5 Asia and Pacific 82.6 23.1 58.2 20.8 16.7 12.4 32.4 27.2 160.1 30.3 Total Revenue $ 357.8 100.0 % $ 280.5 100.0 % $ 134.2 100.0 % $ 119.4 100.0 % $ 528.3 100.0 % * Gopro.com revenue includes all revenue generated from gopro.com including subscription and accessory revenue. Confidential information. APPENDIX: GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS APPENDIX: GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS To supplement our unaudited selected financial data presented on a basis consistent with GAAP, we disclose certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross margin, operating expenses, operating income (loss), net income (loss), diluted net income (loss) per share and adjusted EBITDA. We use non-GAAP financial measures to help us understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget, and to develop short-term and long-term operational plans. Our management uses, and believes that investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as an alternative to, the measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, and are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by facilitating: the comparability of our on-going operating results over the periods presented;

on-going operating results over the periods presented; the ability to identify trends in our underlying business; and

the comparison of our operating results against analyst financial models and operating results of other public companies that supplement their GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. Some of these limitations are: adjusted EBITDA does not reflect tax payments that reduce cash available to us;

adjusted EBITDA excludes depreciation and amortization and, although these are non-cash charges, the property and equipment being depreciated and amortized often will have to be replaced in the future, and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements; Confidential information. Copyright © 2021. GoPro, Inc. All rights reserved. 9 APPENDIX: GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS adjusted EBITDA excludes the amortization of point of purchase (POP) display assets because it is a non-cash charge, and is treated similarly to depreciation of property and equipment and amortization of acquired intangible assets;

non-cash charge, and is treated similarly to depreciation of property and equipment and amortization of acquired intangible assets; adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude the impairment of intangible assets because it is a non-cash charge that is inconsistent in amount and frequency;

non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude the impairment of intangible assets because it is a non-cash charge that is inconsistent in amount and frequency; adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude restructuring and other related costs which primarily include severance-related costs, stock-based compensation expenses and facilities consolidation charges recorded in connection with restructuring actions announced in the fourth quarter of 2016, first quarter of 2017, first quarter of 2018 and second quarter of 2020 and the related ongoing operating lease cost of those facilities recorded under Accounting Standards Codification 842, Leases . These expenses were tied to unique circumstances related to organizational restructuring, do not reflect expected future operating expenses and do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of current operating performance or comparisons to the operating performance in other periods;

non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude restructuring and other related costs which primarily include severance-related costs, stock-based compensation expenses and facilities consolidation charges recorded in connection with restructuring actions announced in the fourth quarter of 2016, first quarter of 2017, first quarter of 2018 and second quarter of 2020 and the related ongoing operating lease cost of those facilities recorded under Accounting Standards Codification 842, . These expenses were tied to unique circumstances related to organizational restructuring, do not reflect expected future operating expenses and do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of current operating performance or comparisons to the operating performance in other periods; adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude stock-based compensation expense related to equity awards granted primarily to our workforce. We exclude stock-based compensation expense because we believe that the non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In particular, we note that companies calculate stock-based compensation expense for the variety of award types that they employ using different valuation methodologies and subjective assumptions. These non-cash charges are not factored into our internal evaluation of net income (loss) as we believe their inclusion would hinder our ability to assess core operational performance;

non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude stock-based compensation expense related to equity awards granted primarily to our workforce. We exclude stock-based compensation expense because we believe that the non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In particular, we note that companies calculate stock-based compensation expense for the variety of award types that they employ using different valuation methodologies and subjective assumptions. These non-cash charges are not factored into our internal evaluation of net income (loss) as we believe their inclusion would hinder our ability to assess core operational performance; adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude the loss on extinguishment of debt because it is not related to our core operating performance or reflective of ongoing operating results in the period, and the frequency and amount of such losses are inconsistent; Confidential information. Copyright © 2021. GoPro, Inc. All rights reserved. 10 APPENDIX: GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS non-GAAP net income (loss) excludes acquisition-related costs including the amortization of acquired intangible assets (primarily consisting of acquired technology), the impairment of acquired intangible assets (if applicable), as well as third-party transaction costs incurred for legal and other professional services. These costs are not factored into our evaluation of potential acquisitions, or of our performance after completion of the acquisitions, because these costs are not related to our core operating performance or reflective of ongoing operating results in the period, and the frequency and amount of such costs are inconsistent and vary significantly based on the timing and magnitude of our acquisition transactions and the maturities of the businesses being acquired. Although we exclude the amortization of acquired intangible assets from our non-GAAP net income (loss), management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation;

net income (loss) excludes acquisition-related costs including the amortization of acquired intangible assets (primarily consisting of acquired technology), the impairment of acquired intangible assets (if applicable), as well as third-party transaction costs incurred for legal and other professional services. These costs are not factored into our evaluation of potential acquisitions, or of our performance after completion of the acquisitions, because these costs are not related to our core operating performance or reflective of ongoing operating results in the period, and the frequency and amount of such costs are inconsistent and vary significantly based on the timing and magnitude of our acquisition transactions and the maturities of the businesses being acquired. Although we exclude the amortization of acquired intangible assets from our non-GAAP net income (loss), management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation; non-GAAP net income (loss) excludes non-cash interest expense. In connection with the issuance of the Convertible Senior Notes in April 2017, we are required to recognize non-cash interest expense in accordance with the authoritative accounting guidance for convertible debt that may be settled in cash;

net income (loss) excludes non-cash interest expense. In connection with the issuance of the Convertible Senior Notes in April 2017, we are required to recognize non-cash interest expense in accordance with the authoritative accounting guidance for convertible debt that may be settled in cash; non-GAAP net income (loss) excludes a gain on the sale and license of intellectual property. This gain is not related to our core operating performance or reflective of ongoing operating results in the period, and the frequency and amount of such gains are inconsistent;

net income (loss) excludes a gain on the sale and license of intellectual property. This gain is not related to our core operating performance or reflective of ongoing operating results in the period, and the frequency and amount of such gains are inconsistent; non-GAAP net income (loss) includes income tax adjustments. For all periods presented, we utilize a cash-basednon-GAAP tax expense approach (based upon expected annual cash payments for income taxes) for evaluating operating performance as well as for planning and forecasting purposes. This non-GAAP tax approach eliminates the effects of period specific items, which can vary in size and frequency and does not necessarily reflect our long-term operations. Historically, we computed a non-GAAP tax rate based on non-GAAPpre-tax income on a quarterly basis, which considered the income tax effects of the adjustments above; and

net income (loss) includes income tax adjustments. For all periods presented, we utilize a cash-basednon-GAAP tax expense approach (based upon expected annual cash payments for income taxes) for evaluating operating performance as well as for planning and forecasting purposes. This non-GAAP tax approach eliminates the effects of period specific items, which can vary in size and frequency and does not necessarily reflect our long-term operations. Historically, we computed a non-GAAP tax rate based on non-GAAPpre-tax income on a quarterly basis, which considered the income tax effects of the adjustments above; and other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. Confidential information. Copyright © 2021. GoPro, Inc. All rights reserved. 11 APPENDIX: GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS ($ in thousands, except per share data) Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 GAAP net income (loss) $ 44,413 $ 3,307 $ (50,975) $ (63,528) $ 95,820 $ (74,810) $ (11,287) $ (24,365) $ 31,671 Stock-based compensation: Cost of revenue 373 340 332 503 419 448 522 513 548 Operating expenses 7,664 8,073 5,544 7,134 6,609 9,321 10,084 9,272 9,168 Total stock-based compensation 8,037 8,413 5,876 7,637 7,028 9,769 10,606 9,785 9,716 Acquisition-related costs: Cost of revenue 723 964 1,024 1,887 1,864 1,863 2,009 2,082 2,082 Operating expenses - - - - - - - - 19 Total acquisition-related costs 723 964 1,024 1,887 1,864 1,863 2,009 2,082 2,101 Restructuring and other costs: Cost of revenue 11 938 336 (4) - - 71 16 22 Operating expenses 58 14,277 11,015 (60) 29 - 1,793 287 1,195 Total restructuring and other costs 69 15,215 11,351 (64) 29 - 1,864 303 1,217 Non-cash interest expense 3,018 2,498 2,477 2,373 2,354 2,255 2,236 2,142 2,124 Gain on sale and license of intellectual property - - - - - - - - (5,000) Loss on extinguishment of debt 5,389 - - - - - - - - Income tax adjustments (585) 652 526 2,082 (4,597) (342) (1,235) (118) 527 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 61,064 $ 31,049 $ (29,721) $ (49,613) $ 102,498 $ (61,265) $ 4,193 $ (10,171) $ 42,356 GAAP shares for diluted net income (loss) per 156,464 151,849 148,497 147,560 147,052 145,617 144,668 142,601 143,401 share Add: dilutive shares - - - - - - 1,622 - - Non-GAAP shares for diluted net income (loss) 156,464 151,849 148,497 147,560 147,052 145,617 146,290 142,601 143,401 per share GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.28 $ 0.02 $ (0.34) $ (0.43) $ 0.65 $ (0.51) $ (0.08) $ (0.17) $ 0.22 Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.39 $ 0.20 $ (0.20) $ (0.34) $ 0.70 $ (0.42) $ 0.03 $ (0.07) $ 0.30 Confidential information. Copyright © 2021. GoPro, Inc. All rights reserved. 12 APPENDIX: GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS ($ in thousands) Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 GAAP gross margin 38.0 % 35.4 % 30.3 % 32.2 % 38.2 % 21.7 % 34.9% 33.1% 37.7% Stock-based compensation 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.4 0.1 0.3 0.2 0.2 0.1 Acquisition-related costs 0.2 0.3 0.8 1.6 0.3 1.4 0.7 0.9 0.6 Restructuring and other costs - 0.3 0.3 - - - - - - Non-GAAP gross margin 38.3% 36.2% 31.6% 34.2% 38.6% 23.4% 35.8% 34.2% 38.4% GAAP operating expenses $ 80,728 $ 90,458 $ 85,606 $ 94,541 $ 105,725 $ 99,630 $ 109,132 $ 100,635 $ 109,150 Stock-based compensation (7,664) (8,073) (5,544) (7,134) (6,609) (9,321) (10,084) (9,272) (9,168) Acquisition-related costs - - - - - - - - (19) Restructuring and other costs (58) (14,277) (11,015) 60 (29) - (1,793) (287) (1,195) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 73,006 $ 68,108 $ 69,047 $ 87,467 $ 99,087 $ 90,309 $ 97,255 $ 91,076 $ 98,768 GAAP operating income (loss) $ 55,355 $ 8,854 $ (44,914) $ (56,114) $ 96,100 $ (71,198) $ (6,947) $ (20,288) $ 32,967 Stock-based compensation 8,037 8,413 5,876 7,637 7,028 9,769 10,606 9,785 9,716 Acquisition-related costs 723 964 1,024 1,887 1,864 1,863 2,009 2,082 2,101 Restructuring and other costs 69 15,215 11,351 (64) 29 - 1,864 303 1,217 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 64,184 $ 33,446 $ (26,663) $ (46,654) $ 105,021 $ (59,566) $ 7,532 $ (8,118) $ 46,001 Confidential information. Copyright © 2021. GoPro, Inc. All rights reserved. 13 APPENDIX: GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS ($ in thousands) Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 GAAP net income (loss) $ 44,413 $ 3,307 $ (50,975) $ (63,528) $ 95,820 $ (74,810) $ (11,287) $ (24,365) $ 31,671 Income tax expense (benefit) 116 1,242 1,069 2,399 (3,928) (273) (605) 378 1,655 Interest expense, net 5,442 5,241 4,629 4,681 5,032 4,278 4,479 4,083 4,470 Depreciation and amortization 3,570 4,802 4,711 5,982 6,445 6,421 6,552 6,850 7,290 POP display amortization 708 959 972 1,537 1,666 1,900 2,007 1,931 2,788 Stock-based compensation 8,037 8,413 5,876 7,637 7,028 9,769 10,606 9,785 9,716 Loss on extinguishment of debt 5,389 - - - - - - - - Restructuring and other costs 69 15,215 11,351 (64) 29 - 1,864 303 1,217 Adjusted EBITDA $ 67,744 $ 39,179 $ (22,367) $ (41,356) $ 112,092 $ (52,715) $ 13,616 $ (1,035) $ 58,807 Confidential information. Copyright © 2021. GoPro, Inc. All rights reserved. 14 Attachments Original document

