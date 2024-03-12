New GoPro PADI Distinctive Specialty Course to Give Certified Scuba Divers Fresh Skills to Showcase Their Adventures

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) and PADI® (Professional Association of Diving Instructors®) announced the GoPro PADI Distinctive Specialty Course, a new GoPro-specific specialty certification for certified scuba divers, providing training on how to use GoPro cameras, accessories and the Quik video editing app to become the ultimate storyteller and content creator. PADI is the largest purpose-driven diving organization with a global network of 6,600 dive centers and resorts.

"We created this course with GoPro to give scuba divers a new superpower that enables them to capture and share meaningful underwater adventures," says Lisa Nicklin, Vice President of Growth and Marketing for PADI Worldwide. "Learning to dive will change your life forever. Learning to capture and share content with your GoPro will inspire others to do the same while also raising awareness and action to help heal our shared blue planet."

With the GoPro PADI Distinctive Specialty Course, divers will learn how to take their adventures to the next level through:

Responsibly using GoPro cameras, accessories and mounts to capture amazing photos and videos both above and beneath the surface

both above and beneath the surface Enhancing their storytelling techniques

Editing and sharing content using the GoPro Quik video editing app

Promoting ocean and environmental stewardship and conservation while inspiring others to create positive ocean change

"Divers have been a big part of the GoPro community, using their GoPros to capture some of the most beautiful and inspiring images we've ever seen," says Rick Loughery, GoPro's Vice President of Global Marketing and Communications. "Expanding our partnership with PADI will not only introduce GoPro to even more scuba divers, providing them with exciting new learning and adventure opportunities, it will also further GoPro's mission to work with organizations that have a passion for ocean conservation."

In February, PADI AWARE Foundation™ volunteers joined GoPro, Catalina Divers Supply and the Avalon Rotary Club for the Avalon Harbor Underwater Cleanup on Catalina Island, off the coast of Los Angeles, California. At the event, more than 600 volunteers and participants learned about ocean conservation, the importance of PADI Aware's Dive Against Debris™ initiative and how diving can support local, national and international communities in the fight for ocean conservation. All proceeds from the event benefit the University of Southern California Hyperbaric Chamber, Avalon Rotary Club Foundation and the Avalon Casino Dive Park Improvement Project.

GoPro subscribers will receive 15% off PADI's core Open Water Diver, Advanced Open Water, and Rescue Diver eLearning courses now through December 31, 2024—get the details and register here . GoPro is offering PADI Club members a 3-month free trial to the GoPro Quik video editing app—get the deal here . For more information on using GoPro's HERO12 Black and associated accessories for diving, visit GoPro's diving + snorkeling page .

About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO)

GoPro helps the world capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

GoPro has been recognized as an employer of choice by both Outside Magazine and US News & World Report for being among the best places to work. Open roles can be found on our careers page . For more information, visit GoPro.com .

Connect with GoPro on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok , X , YouTube , and GoPro's blog, The Current . GoPro customers can submit their photos and videos to GoPro Awards for an opportunity to be featured on GoPro's social channels and receive gear and cash awards. Members of the press can access official logos and imagery on our press portal .

GoPro, HERO and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

About PADI

PADI® (Professional Association of Diving Instructors®) is the largest purpose-driven diving organization with a global network of 6,600 dive centers and resorts, 128,000 professional members and more than 29 million certified divers to date. Committed to our blue planet, PADI makes the wonder of the underwater world accessible to all, empowering people around the world to experience, explore and take meaningful action, as Ocean Torchbearers™, to protect the world beneath the surface. For over 50 years, PADI is undeniably The Way the World Learns to Dive®, setting the standard for the highest quality dive training, underwater safety and conservation initiatives while evolving the sport of diving into a passionate lifestyle. For divers by divers, PADI is obsessed with transforming lives and, with its global foundation, PADI AWARE™, creating positive ocean change. Seek Adventure. Save the Ocean.SM www.padi.com

