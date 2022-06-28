Log in
GOPRO FOR A CAUSE SPOTLIGHT : Tackling the Trash Tsunami with The Ocean Cleanup
PU
GOPRO, INC.(NASDAQGS : GPRO) dropped from Russell Small Cap Comp Growth Index
CI
GOPRO, INC.(NASDAQGS : GPRO) added to Russell 3000E Value Index
CI
GoPro for a Cause Spotlight: Tackling the Trash Tsunami with The Ocean Cleanup

06/28/2022 | 10:11am EDT
Why did you choose GoPro?

For this specific project in Guatemala, we needed to find a way to capture on video an extremely sudden (and unpredictable) flash flood that generates a trash tsunami. Although this location is particularly difficult to get to, we needed to record high-quality footage to show the urgency of this phenomenon to the world, and how we are trying to tackle it. We relied on GoPros for this project for three reasons: simplicity of use, high quality of footage and reliability in all weather conditions.

We've been using GoPros for a wide variety of applications over the years, from getting impossible creative shots allowing us to visualize and share our work in more compelling ways to using GoPros as a scientific tool for gathering data. GoPro cameras have become part of our toolkit for understanding the problem of plastic pollution and visualizing how we solve it.

What's next for The Ocean Cleanup?

To rid the oceans of plastic, we need to clean up what is already out there and stop new plastic from entering the ocean-we need to close the tap. Working together with government leaders, individuals and private corporations, our goal is to tackle the 1,000 most polluting rivers all over the world.

More trash tsunamis will rush through the Rio Motagua throughout the rainy season. We're working with local authorities in the region to improve waste management and we will continue to improve our Interceptor Trashfence system to stop the flow of plastic to the Caribbean Sea.

How can the GoPro Community help The Ocean Cleanup tackle this issue?

Supporters are welcome to learn about our Interceptor Trashfence project in Guatemala by reading this update. You can also track our worldwide impact in real time. And you can donate to The Ocean Cleanup here.

You can learn more about getting involved with GoPro for a Cause here.

Disclaimer

GoPro Inc. published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 14:10:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
