GoPro : Running + Vlogging Across the U.S. with Hellah Sidibe Running + Vlogging Across the U.S. with Hellah Sidibe

We caught up with Hellah half way through his run across country- yes, run on his own two feet across the United States-to hear more about how it's going and his vlogging along the way.

Hellah Sidibe is one incredible human. His personality is infectious, he's an amazing creator and he is one of the most driven individuals we've ever met.

1. GoPro: For those that haven't heard your story yet, tell us who you are and how you got here.

Hellah: My name is Hellah Sidibe, and I've been running every day since May 15, 2017-over 1440 days straight! On my 163rd day of running, I shared a video on YouTube about my streak, and that's when it all started! I started vlogging more regularly, and one thing lead to another!

After running for two years straight, I challenged myself to run across the country. And here I am now!

Running has brought me so many opportunities, so my hope is that this run will inspire others to make them happy no matter how crazy it may sound. I want it to be about so much more than just me. I want it to be something that can bring positivity and unification to our country while it's becoming more divided.

2. What inspired you to partner with the nonprofit Soles4Souls for this journey?



A pair of shoes goes a long way. Soles4Souls' mission aligns so closely with my personal lifestyle and values-it was a no brainer.

I grew up in Mali, West Africa, and I remember getting a 'new' pair of shoes and making them last for a few years. Soles4Souls turns unwanted shoes and clothing into opportunity by repurposing them from going to waste and putting them to good use - providing relief, creating jobs and empowering people to break the cycle of poverty.

I am also hosting a personal fundraising campaign for Soles4Souls-every dollar counts and is so appreciated-please help me hit my $50,000 goal! To make a donation, you can visit my fundraising site here.

3. You're over halfway done your transcontinental run-you've already covered over 1,000 miles. How the heck are you feeling?!

I feel amazing! My body is adapting well now. But at the beginning, my body was destroyed.

My example is a ping-pong ball. I felt like I was a ping-pong ball getting smacked left and right in between the mountains. But, I fortunately feel a lot better now and I'm doing great.

4. What do you think about while running?

When I'm running, I think of EVERYTHING. Every day I think about the finish line. I think about my next running segment, I think about not getting bit by snakes (cause I've seen a couple snakes), life in general (like how i see myself in the future)-everything. I also day dream a lot. I'm out there for 10-12 hours a day, so the day dreams are endless!

5. We heard you're hitting your four year anniversary of running every SINGLE day soon. Where do you hope to be by then?

Hahah! I had hoped to be done with this continental. But, I'll be a little behind. I should be Indiana or Ohio by then. But more importantly, I hope to be a better runner by then. You can always be a better runner! Theres no end line. I hope to be a stronger runner-physically, spiritually, emotionally.