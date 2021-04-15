Log in
GOPRO, INC.

(GPRO)
GoPro : Schedules First Quarter 2021 Financial Results for May 6, 2021

04/15/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
SAN MATEO, Calif., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, after the market closes on May 6, 2021.

GoPro management will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors on May 6, 2021 at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial results. Management commentary will be posted on the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investor.gopro.com prior to the start of the conference call.

A live webcast of the conference call will also be accessible on the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's Investor Relations website. The webcast will be recorded, and the recording will be available on GoPro's website approximately two hours after the call and for 90 days thereafter. To listen to the live conference call, please dial toll free (800) 367-2403 or (334) 777-6978, access code 2771163, approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) 
GoPro helps the world capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

For more information, visit www.gopro.com. Members of the press can access official brand and product images, logos and reviewer guides by visiting GoPro's press portal. GoPro customers can submit their photos, raw video clips and edits to GoPro Awards for an opportunity to be featured on GoPro's social channels and receive gear and cash awards. Learn more at www.gopro.com/awards. Connect with GoPro on FacebookInstagramLinkedInTikTokTwitterYouTube, and GoPro's blog The Inside Line.

GoPro, HERO and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gopro-schedules-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-for-may-6-2021-301270111.html

SOURCE GoPro, Inc.


