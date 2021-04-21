GoPro : This is Where GoPro Stands This is Where GoPro Stands

We see you, we hear you, and we stand with you.

GoPro is against all forms of hate, racism and xenophobia. We continue to learn how to contribute to the social justice movement. We will be updating this post with any new actions we take.

It pains us to have to update this post again, but in an effort to support and uplift every community, neighbor, friend, family member and human on this planet, it's time.

Update - April 21, 2021: A message shared by GoPro CEO, Nick Woodman with the global GoPro team:

Justice and accountability have prevailed. Much love and light to George Floyd's spirit and family and to underrepresented and oppressed people the world over.



Our pursuit of justice, equity and the ability for us all to feel safe in our daily lives won't be done until systemic racism has been eradicated from our society and our minds - save as historical period we vow to never return.

As a company and a community, we will continue to educate ourselves, hold each other accountable and support community organizations doing the work. And we will continue to improve how we show up to listen to, support and ultimately celebrate each other - friend and stranger, alike.

Much love and energy for the future - Nick

Update - March 18, 2021: To everybody who is reeling from the senseless acts of violence being perpetrated against the AAPI community, we share your disgust and horror and stand with you. In recent weeks, we've been working internally to provide space and support for employees to both share experiences and to hear from those in the AAPI community. We are pledging to support StopAAPIHate.org to drive more awareness and support to #StopAsianHate.

To the AAPI community, family and friends affected by this event, and countless others whose lives were taken by violence, we stand with you.

To those who recently and perpetually experience racism, we stand with you.

To the victims that have yet to have their stories told, we stand with you.

To the victims of hate crimes from prior generations, we stand with you.

Your stories and lived experiences are valid. We hear you, we see you, and we stand with you. #StopAsianHate #StopAAPIHate

Storytelling is embedded in GoPro's DNA, and it's global. We are humbled and inspired every day by the stories we see being told by millions of passionate customers around the globe.

GoPro community: Please join us in standing with our Asian American family members, friends and community. Racist and heinous acts of brutality, harassment and intimidation are the antithesis of all that GoPro stands for.

We stand united against racism. #StopAsianHate

Resources/How you can help:

Update - July 1, 2020: GoPro has paused ad spending on Facebook and Instagram to lean on the company to do more to prevent the spread of misinformation and hate speech as part of the #StopHate4Profit Campaign. We hope this is another pressure point applied to make social platforms across the board aware of the the impact they can have on society. We want to bring awareness to the importance of implementing more human process, as well as technologies, that prevent hate speech and acts of violence from occurring.



At their best, social platforms provide individuals and groups a space to organize and rally around causes they believe in or injustices they want heard. In return, these platforms also provide a way for people to share meaningful moments, whether that be smiles and happiness, tears and sorrow, or the many thought-provoking times in between.

GoPro has built its brand alongside the rise of social media, and our voice on these platforms is more powerful than the dollars we spend. We will continue our mission of celebrating the beauty and positivity of our global community while we rethink our advertising strategy as well as what we can do to further prevent the spread of hate speech online.

Update - June 12, 2020: To celebrate and honor the Black Lives Matter movement, racial justice and accountability, GoPro has decided to respect Juneteenth (June 19), as a new company holiday, by giving all US full time employees the day off to listen, learn, share and reflect.

Original post - June 5, 2020: Earlier this week, we shared our stance. We shared our desire to end racism now. And we will continue to share and acknowledge the feelings of anger, frustration and horror that are defining the world around us right now.