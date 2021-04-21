GoPro : This is Where GoPro Stands This is Where GoPro Stands

We see you, we hear you, and we stand with you.
GoPro is against all forms of hate, racism and xenophobia. We continue to learn how to contribute to the social justice movement. We will be updating this post with any new actions we take.
It pains us to have to update this post again, but in an effort to support and uplift every community, neighbor, friend, family member and human on this planet, it's time.
Update - April 21, 2021: A message shared by GoPro CEO, Nick Woodman with the global GoPro team:
Justice and accountability have prevailed. Much love and light to George Floyd's spirit and family and to underrepresented and oppressed people the world over.
Our pursuit of justice, equity and the ability for us all to feel safe in our daily lives won't be done until systemic racism has been eradicated from our society and our minds - save as historical period we vow to never return.
As a company and a community, we will continue to educate ourselves, hold each other accountable and support community organizations doing the work. And we will continue to improve how we show up to listen to, support and ultimately celebrate each other - friend and stranger, alike.
Much love and energy for the future - Nick
Update - March 18, 2021: To everybody who is reeling from the senseless acts of violence being perpetrated against the AAPI community, we share your disgust and horror and stand with you. In recent weeks, we've been working internally to provide space and support for employees to both share experiences and to hear from those in the AAPI community. We are pledging to support StopAAPIHate.org to drive more awareness and support to #StopAsianHate.
To the AAPI community, family and friends affected by this event, and countless others whose lives were taken by violence, we stand with you.
To those who recently and perpetually experience racism, we stand with you.
To the victims that have yet to have their stories told, we stand with you.
To the victims of hate crimes from prior generations, we stand with you.
Your stories and lived experiences are valid. We hear you, we see you, and we stand with you. #StopAsianHate #StopAAPIHate
Storytelling is embedded in GoPro's DNA, and it's global. We are humbled and inspired every day by the stories we see being told by millions of passionate customers around the globe.
GoPro community: Please join us in standing with our Asian American family members, friends and community. Racist and heinous acts of brutality, harassment and intimidation are the antithesis of all that GoPro stands for.
We stand united against racism. #StopAsianHate
Resources/How you can help:
Update - July 1, 2020: GoPro has paused ad spending on Facebook and Instagram to lean on the company to do more to prevent the spread of misinformation and hate speech as part of the #StopHate4Profit Campaign. We hope this is another pressure point applied to make social platforms across the board aware of the the impact they can have on society. We want to bring awareness to the importance of implementing more human process, as well as technologies, that prevent hate speech and acts of violence from occurring.
At their best, social platforms provide individuals and groups a space to organize and rally around causes they believe in or injustices they want heard. In return, these platforms also provide a way for people to share meaningful moments, whether that be smiles and happiness, tears and sorrow, or the many thought-provoking times in between.
GoPro has built its brand alongside the rise of social media, and our voice on these platforms is more powerful than the dollars we spend. We will continue our mission of celebrating the beauty and positivity of our global community while we rethink our advertising strategy as well as what we can do to further prevent the spread of hate speech online.
Update - June 12, 2020: To celebrate and honor the Black Lives Matter movement, racial justice and accountability, GoPro has decided to respect Juneteenth (June 19), as a new company holiday, by giving all US full time employees the day off to listen, learn, share and reflect.
Original post - June 5, 2020: Earlier this week, we shared our stance. We shared our desire to end racism now. And we will continue to share and acknowledge the feelings of anger, frustration and horror that are defining the world around us right now.
We paused social posting and marketing efforts for 48 hours to clear your social feeds and let the more pressing news be clearly seen and heard. We are committed to honoring diversity, inclusion and belonging at a deeper level. And, we are committed to learning how to do this authentically and effectively.
We are a company built on the foundation of a simple belief-'Be a HERO'-which means always bringing one's best to any challenge or opportunity. Currently, we believe the most impactful way to do this is by supporting the heroes and organizations who are out there every day, passionately driving our society toward a more inclusive future.
We have identified three organizations we will be supporting monetarily and with in-kind donations to make a commitment to supporting empowerment within the Black community and promoting lasting policy change and justice reform in pursuit of a racism-free future.
-
GirlTrek - With over 700,000 members GirlTrek, the largest public health nonprofit for African-American women and girls in the United States is pioneering a health movement grounded in civil rights history and principles through walking campaigns, community leadership and health advocacy.
-
My Brother's Keeper Alliance - focused on building safe and supportive communities for boys and young men of color where they feel valued and have clear pathways to opportunity.
-
The Southern Center for Human Rights - working for equality, dignity and justice for people impacted by the criminal legal system in the Deep South. SCHR fights for a world free from mass incarceration, the death penalty, the criminalization of poverty, and racial injustice.
While we do not have all the answers, we strive to listen, learn and understand. While we pride ourselves on fostering an inclusive work environment that celebrates diversity, we also acknowledge that we can improve internally as well.
The following describes what diversity, inclusion and belonging means to GoPro:
-
Diversity: Each individual is unique and we are intentional in including people of all races, religions, sexual orientations, ethnicities, nationalities, genders, socio-economic statuses, backgrounds, ages, and physical abilities in our GoPro Family. It is our firm belief that a more diverse workforce is central to our innovation and our success.
-
Equity: We recognize that groups may have different needs to reach equal outcomes based on systemic factors and we allocate support, resources and tools in order for individuals to succeed.
-
Inclusion: We welcome, value, respect, and support the needs of every GoPro employee with an intentional focus on people from underrepresented backgrounds to ensure all employees have an inclusive mindset and feel included when they come to work. We educate our employees on how personal behaviors, conscious or unconscious, can foster an inclusive and welcoming environment. We aim to reflect inclusion in our brand, culture, communication, and practices, and we are committed to providing tools that build and support a diverse workforce.
-
Belonging: We strive for all employees to truly feel a part of the GoPro Family, and know they can bring their whole selves to work, and to understand the unique role each member plays in the company's long-term success. We listen and are open to different points of view.
This is a defining moment for us to grow as a company and a GoPro Family, so internally, we are hosting listening sessions and encouraging employees to speak up or simply just listen.
These sessions will inform our work with the People Team and our diversity and inclusion leaders to create an anti-racism plan that focuses on how we educate our employees; how we create safe, welcoming and inclusive spaces; and how we invest resources. We are reflecting on how we can do better in representing the rich mix of diversity in this world in our marketing.
There is no room for racism at GoPro nor in the world as a whole.