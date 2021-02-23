Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  GoPro, Inc.    GPRO

GOPRO, INC.

(GPRO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GoPro : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

02/23/2021 | 08:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced that it will present at the following investor conferences:

  • The JMP Securities Technology Conference (Virtual) on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 2:30 pm Eastern Time (11:30 am Pacific Time); and
  • The Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference (Virtual) on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 5:00 pm Eastern Time (2:00 pm Pacific Time).

Webcasts of the events will be available live and accessible for replay on the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's website at http://investor.gopro.com.

About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GoPro helps the world capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

For more information, visit www.gopro.com. Members of the press can access official brand and product images, logos and reviewer guides by visiting GoPro's press portal. GoPro users can submit their photos, raw clips and video edits to GoPro Awards for social stoke, GoPro gear and cash prizes. Learn more at www.gopro.com/awards. Connect with GoPro on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, and GoPro's blog The Inside Line.

GoPro, HERO and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gopro-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-301233347.html

SOURCE GoPro, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about GOPRO, INC.
08:16aGOPRO : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
02/18INSIDER TRENDS : GoPro Insider Sells Stock for Taxes Interrupting 90-Day Buy Tre..
MT
02/18INSIDER TRENDS : GoPro Insider Converts/Exercises Derivative Security, Sells for..
MT
02/18INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at GoPro Converts/Exercises Derivative Security, Sells ..
MT
02/18INSIDER TRENDS : GoPro Insider Sells Shares for Tax Slowing 90-Day Buy Trend
MT
02/16MEET THE MILLION DOLLAR CREW : Aljaz Salkic Meet the Million Dollar Crew: Aljaz ..
PU
02/12GOPRO : Registers $52.6 Million in Class A Stock for Employee Incentives, Purcha..
MT
02/12GOPRO : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
02/11GOPRO : Paul McCartney Slides GoPro Content Into Latest Music Video Paul McCartn..
PU
02/09INSIDER TRENDS : GoPro Insider Continues 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ