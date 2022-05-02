Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. GoPro, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GPRO   US38268T1034

GOPRO, INC.

(GPRO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/02 04:02:01 pm EDT
8.950 USD   +0.34%
GoPro to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

05/02/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
SAN MATEO, Calif., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced that it will present at the following investor conferences:

  • The Needham 17th Annual Technology & Media Conference on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 3:00 pm Eastern Time
  • The J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 9:30 am Eastern Time

Webcasts of the events will be available live and accessible for replay on the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's website at http://investor.gopro.com.

About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO)
Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2022, GoPro helps the world to capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

For more information, visit GoPro.com. Open roles can be found on our careers page. Members of the press can access official logos and imagery on our press portal. GoPro customers can submit their photos and videos to GoPro Awards for an opportunity to be featured on GoPro's social channels and receive gear and cash awards. Connect with GoPro on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, and GoPro's blog The Current.

GoPro, HERO and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gopro-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-301537556.html

SOURCE GoPro, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
