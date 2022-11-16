Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. GoPro, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GPRO   US38268T1034

GOPRO, INC.

(GPRO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-16 pm EST
5.410 USD   -4.42%
04:16pGoPro to Present at the Nasdaq 47th Investor Conference
PR
11/15GoPro Makes Outside Magazine's 'Best Places to Work' List for Second Consecutive Year
PR
11/08GoPro Launches Smaller Version of HERO11 Black
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GoPro to Present at the Nasdaq 47th Investor Conference

11/16/2022 | 04:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced that Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer Brian McGee will present at the Nasdaq 47th Investor Conference, held in association with Morgan Stanley at the May Fair Hotel in London, United Kingdom on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 6:00 am ET/11:00 am GMT.

A webcast of the event will be available live and accessible for replay on the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's website at http://investor.gopro.com.

About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO)
Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2022, GoPro helps the world capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

For more information, visit www.gopro.com. Members of the press can access official brand and product images, logos and reviewer guides by visiting GoPro's press portal. GoPro customers can submit their photos, raw video clips and edits to GoPro Awards for an opportunity to be featured on GoPro's social channels and receive gear and cash awards. Learn more at www.gopro.com/awards.  Connect with GoPro on FacebookInstagramLinkedInTikTokTwitterYouTube, and GoPro's blog, The Current.

GoPro, HERO and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gopro-to-present-at-the-nasdaq-47th-investor-conference-301680652.html

SOURCE GoPro, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about GOPRO, INC.
04:16pGoPro to Present at the Nasdaq 47th Investor Conference
PR
11/15GoPro Makes Outside Magazine's 'Best Places to Work' List for Second Consecutive Year
PR
11/08GoPro Launches Smaller Version of HERO11 Black
MT
11/08GoPro's New HERO11 Black Mini Now Shipping
PR
11/08GoPro, Inc. Announces New HERO11 Black Mini Now Shipping
CI
11/07North American Morning Briefing: Bulls Shrug Off -3-
DJ
11/07North American Morning Briefing: Bulls Shrug Off -2-
DJ
11/04Global markets live: DoorDash, PayPal, Starbucks, Coinbase, Hershey...
MS
11/04Oppenheimer Downgrades GoPro to Perform From Outperform, Removes $9 Price Target
MT
11/04Here's to hoping
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GOPRO, INC.
More recommendations