HOW TO USE GOPRO AS A WEBCAM: Now with updated MACOS + WINDOWS support HOW TO USE GOPRO AS A WEBCAM: Now with updated MACOS + WINDOWS support

Exciting updates are rolling out today for the GoPro Webcam experience! Starting today, the Windows GoPro Webcam desktop application has graduated from beta to v1.0. And for macOS, we're releasing an update to improve compatibility with newer Apple processing chips, in addition to general bug fixes. The following will guide you through the process of setting your GoPro up as a webcam. First and foremost, now that HERO9 Black works as a high-definition webcam with a front-facing display screen, users can easily frame up and share wide-angle perspectives that better demonstrate their craft-from homeschooling and art teachers to chefs and aspiring chefs to fitness instructors-to their viewers. Those simply looking for a high-performance webcam will appreciate GoPro's ability to capture themselves and their environment in a more flattering manner than traditional webcams allow. Currently, GoPro Webcam mode is supported on: HERO9 Black

HERO8 Black

HERO7 Black

HERO6 Black

HERO5 Black

HERO4 Black For HERO9 Black and HERO8 Black, all you need is the latest camera firmware, a USB-C Cord and the GoPro Webcam desktop utility; available for macOS and Windows on GoPro.com/webcam. Click here for an in-depth guide, or read on for a quick rundown of what to expect as you set up the GoPro Webcam on HERO9 Black and HERO8 Black:

Step 1: Get the Gear You'll need: 1. HERO9 or HERO8 Black 2. A USB-C cable (the one that came with your GoPro, for example) 3. Your computer 4. A GoPro mounting option, which leads us to Step 2 PRO TIP: Make sure your HERO8 Black is running the latest camera firmware, available here or prompted when paired to the GoPro app. Step 2:Set Up the Point of View GoPro Webcam is compatible with all existing GoPro mounts, so you can get creative with points of view. Yes, you can achieve a standard webcam view by using the Magnetic Swivel Clip to attach the GoPro to your monitor or set up a Shorty tripod on your desk. But this is a GoPro, so use it like a GoPro! Get creative, have fun and try something new. Some of our favorites are: 1. Jaws Flex Clamp - This bendable, clampable mount can provide an over-the-shoulder view if you're doing a training where it's helpful to see your screen. 2. Magnetic Swivel Clip - The magnet part of this mount is clutch for getting creative. Want to go live from under the hood of your car? Or chat with the fam while cooking? This magnetic will securely attach to your range hood, and any metal surface for that matter. 3. Suction Cup - Much like the first two, the GoPro Suction Cup can stick to a surface like a window or shelving unit to provide a webcam POV unlike any other. 4. Gooseneck - Combine the Gooseneck with any of the aforementioned mounts (or any GoPro mount with a quick release base) and, voila, you have an extra-long, extra-bendy extension arm to loop and wiggle into any position. No hard-to-reach place will go unseen! Step 3: Install and Launch the GoPro Webcam Desktop Utility 1. Download the GoPro Webcam desktop utility software to your computer, available here. 2. A GoPro icon will now appear in your status bar.

Step 4: Connect Your GoPro 1. Connect your GoPro to your computer via the USB-C cable. 2. The GoPro icon in the status bar will show a blue dot once HERO8 Black is connected and powered on, at which point it will default to Webcam Mode. PRO TIP: If your GoPro is connected to a USB port that outputs >500mA current, the computer will power the camera functionality without using your battery. Step 5: Select GoPro as Your Preferred Camera to Go Live You can preview your GoPro webcam by clicking the GoPro icon and selecting 'Show Preview' in the drop down. You have the option to 'Mirror' or 'Flip' your view, and everything will be crystal-clear as the GoPro Webcam desktop utility defaults to 1080p30, with the option to switch to 720p30. You can also switch your digital lens to choose a Wide, Narrow or Linear field of view. 1. Once you're connected and the blue dot is showing on your GoPro icon, navigate to the chosen video conferencing platform and select GoPro as your preferred camera. 2. Join the call and the GoPro icon will show a red dot once you're live.

Compatible video conferencing platforms currently include: Zoom (v 5.0.5 and newer)

Google Meet

Microsoft Teams

Skype

Twitch via OBS

BlueJeans

GoTo Meeting

Snap Camera

Facebook Rooms The following are also compatible when accessed via a Google Chrome browser: Zoom

YouTube Live

Webex PRO TIP: To ensure Chrome recognizes GoPro Webcam as an option, click the Chrome's menu button (top-right corner) then navigate to Settings > Privacy and Security > Site Settings > Camera to approve GoPro as a camera input source.