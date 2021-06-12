Log in
    GPRO   US38268T1034

GOPRO, INC.

(GPRO)
  
International Surfing Day Spotlight: Alumni Instructors Power City Surf Project's Pandemic Engine International Surfing Day Spotlight: Alumni Instructors Power City Surf Project's Pandemic Engine

06/12/2021 | 08:35pm EDT
Jun 14, 2021

To honor this year's International Surfing Day, we are spotlighting a surf-related organization that's near and dear to GoPro, Bay-Area based City Surf Project. City Surf Project (CSP) ensures equitable access to the ocean and the benefits of outdoor recreation by providing opportunities for San Francisco Bay Area youth to learn to surf-a challenging sport that fosters physical and mental well-being, a connection to nature and healthy living.

City Surf Project will be hosting its fourth annual (virtual) Surf-a-Thon June 17-20, 2021, an important fundraiser that supports its summer surf programs aimed at helping youth get off their screens and into the ocean. Whether you're celebrating International Surfing Day, Juneteenth, Father's Day, Pride Month, or all of the above, City Surf Project invites you out to your local beach to participate and/or to donate-click here for more information

The following words are by Christopher Clark, a City Surf Project volunteer and GoPro's VP of Corporate Communications.

Pre-pandemic, a group of GoPro volunteers regularly headed out to support City Surf Project (CSP) during the program's surf days-providing a refreshing break from office work and an experience that left us inspired. Many attended community events and fundraisers, and a handful have even shared their professional expertise by serving on the CSP board. The onset of COVID, however, changed the volunteer experience but led to a meaningful transformation for the organization.

When the pandemic hit, City Surf Project was forced to adapt to safely provide instruction for its youth. For a program that's pre-COVID foundation relied on volunteer support, this challenge proved to be a beautiful opportunity to welcome alumni surfers back to the beach as instructors and leaders.

Inspired by their Surf Instruction Leadership Training (SILT) program, which trains high school students who have participated in a CSP program to become assistant surf instructors, CSP launched their Surfing Alumni in Leadership Training (SALT) program last fall. SALT has since become the engine that powers CSP surf instruction during the pandemic.

By hiring alumni as surf coaches to provide year-round instruction, CSP is providing an even more authentic connection with the youth it serves by offering instruction from someone who stood in the same school hallways and surfed (possibly literally) in the same surf booties.

Some of the students who have helped tell the CSP story in past GoPro for a Cause productions (like Tre'von & Tomás in 2016 and Angely & Maria during the summer prior to the pandemic) have grown into leaders who guide surf days with a younger generation, fostering a new cycle of support from within the community.

Some of my favorite personal moments in the past five years have been connecting with CSP youth on surf days, seeing their joy and perseverance as they progress through the challenges and setbacks of learning to surf. You can see some of these moments the following highlight video I created using GoPro's app, Quik, with footage from previous CSP volunteer days.

Having been sidelined from the volunteer beach-day experience since the start of the pandemic, I now have a greater level of admiration for the strength and resilience of the CSP youth, knowing that many familiar faces who were just introduced to surfing and beach safety a few years ago are now helping to run the show out there.

Along with many of my colleagues at GoPro, I continue to be inspired by the work you do, City Surf Project, and am looking forward to assisting the SALT crew as a volunteer very soon.

In the meantime, I'll be surfing for Team City Surf Project in City Surf Project's 4th Annual Surf-a-Thon, and I hope some of you-the GoPro community-will join me in participating (surfing, donating or fundraising) from wherever you are in the world.

Disclaimer

GoPro Inc. published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2021 00:34:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 123 M - -
Net income 2021 59,2 M - -
Net cash 2021 235 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 931 M 1 931 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,51x
EV / Sales 2022 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 758
Free-Float 75,0%
Chart GOPRO, INC.
Duration : Period :
GoPro, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOPRO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 10,98 $
Last Close Price 12,59 $
Spread / Highest target 3,26%
Spread / Average Target -12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nicholas Woodman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian McGee EVP, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Kenneth A. Goldman Lead Independent Director
Peter C. Gotcher Independent Director
Lauren Jane Zalaznick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOPRO, INC.52.05%1 931
LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD-4.23%14 818
NIKON CORPORATION81.57%3 954
GENIUS ELECTRONIC OPTICAL CO., LTD.-9.35%2 076
Q TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-6.70%1 866
THE VITEC GROUP PLC46.13%871