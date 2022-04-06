Meet the Million Dollar Crew: David Rauchenberger

Nearly 28,000 people from 131 countries submitted their favorite HERO10 Black clips for the chance to be featured in the third annual Million Dollar Challenge highlight reel. Ultimately, 62 creators made the cut, earning $16,129.03 a piece.

This series celebrates the stories and the creative processes of these talented creators. We hope these behind-the-scenes looks inspire you as much as they did us.



The Million Dollar Challenge is just as much for the extreme as it is the serene, and this next highlighted creator falls in the latter category. Not to downplay the shot, we absolutely love David Rauchenberger 's eye for composition and flare for creativity in his awarded clip, but there is something extremely peaceful about a 2.7K 240fps video capture of falling leaves in ultra-slo-mo.

We caught up with the student from Austria who says it was his dream to be highlighted in a GoPro video. Check it out below.

GoPro: You were just awarded $16,129.03 USD! Congrats! What do you plan to do with your earnings?

David: Thank you! Part of the money I'm going to save and another part I will spend to discover the world! Also, I will probably invest in some more projects ... I would love to do something with you guys!

When did you first start using GoPro?

I actually can't really remember when it was exactly. I was doing parkour and freerunning in my (even) younger days, and there was always some cool dude who brought a GoPro. Ever since then I've been in love with GoPro and the fascination to capture extreme sports moments. I later borrowed a HERO4 from my uncle, and he let me keep it :)

