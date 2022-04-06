Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. GoPro, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GPRO   US38268T1034

GOPRO, INC.

(GPRO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Meet the Million Dollar Crew: David Rauchenberger

04/06/2022 | 03:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nearly 28,000 people from 131 countries submitted their favorite HERO10 Black clips for the chance to be featured in the third annual Million Dollar Challenge highlight reel. Ultimately, 62 creators made the cut, earning $16,129.03 a piece.

This series celebrates the stories and the creative processes of these talented creators. We hope these behind-the-scenes looks inspire you as much as they did us.

The Million Dollar Challenge is just as much for the extreme as it is the serene, and this next highlighted creator falls in the latter category. Not to downplay the shot, we absolutely love David Rauchenberger 's eye for composition and flare for creativity in his awarded clip, but there is something extremely peaceful about a 2.7K 240fps video capture of falling leaves in ultra-slo-mo.

We caught up with the student from Austria who says it was his dream to be highlighted in a GoPro video. Check it out below.

GoPro: You were just awarded $16,129.03 USD! Congrats! What do you plan to do with your earnings?

David: Thank you! Part of the money I'm going to save and another part I will spend to discover the world! Also, I will probably invest in some more projects ... I would love to do something with you guys!

When did you first start using GoPro?

I actually can't really remember when it was exactly. I was doing parkour and freerunning in my (even) younger days, and there was always some cool dude who brought a GoPro. Ever since then I've been in love with GoPro and the fascination to capture extreme sports moments. I later borrowed a HERO4 from my uncle, and he let me keep it :)

Disclaimer

GoPro Inc. published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 19:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GOPRO, INC.
03:02pMEET THE MILLION DOLLAR CREW : David Rauchenberger
PU
02:42aGOPRO : Celebrates Second Annual Day of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging
PU
04/04GoPro Introduces Remote Work Opportunities in Romania, Supporting its Bucharest-based E..
PR
03/31GOPRO : HERO10 Black Creator Edition Featuring Enhanced Capabilities and Powered Control G..
PU
03/31GoPro Launches HERO10 Black Creator Edition Featuring Enhanced Capabilities and Powered..
PR
03/31GoPro, Inc. Launches HERO10 Black Creator Edition Featuring Enhanced Capabilities and P..
CI
03/30GOPRO : Updates to Quik App Bring Smarter Auto HiLights + More Precise Editing Tools Thank..
PU
03/29MEET THE MILLION DOLLAR CREW : Elliot Grafton
PU
03/24GOPRO : The Ultimate Guide to Using GoPro as a Biking Camera
PU
03/22GOPRO : Keep Your Gear Safe with These 4 GoPro Action Camera Protections
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GOPRO, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 254 M - -
Net income 2022 108 M - -
Net cash 2022 277 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 330 M 1 330 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 766
Free-Float 76,6%
Chart GOPRO, INC.
Duration : Period :
GoPro, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOPRO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 8,50 $
Average target price 12,08 $
Spread / Average Target 42,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas Woodman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian McGee Chief Operating & Financial Officer & EVP
Kenneth A. Goldman Lead Independent Director
Peter C. Gotcher Independent Director
Lauren Jane Zalaznick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOPRO, INC.-17.56%1 330
LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD-27.99%8 607
NIKON CORPORATION5.40%3 890
GENIUS ELECTRONIC OPTICAL CO., LTD-14.93%1 756
DONGGUAN YUTONG OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-34.71%1 043
Q TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-38.79%933