Meet the Million Dollar Crew: Jakob and Matthias Weger

Nearly 28,000 people from 131 countries submitted their favorite HERO10 Black clips for the chance to be featured in the third annual Million Dollar Challenge highlight reel . Ultimately, 62 creators made the cut, earning $16,129.03 a piece.





This series celebrates the stories and the creative processes of these talented creators. We hope these behind-the-scenes looks inspire you as much as they did us.What's better than one Million Dollar Challenge award-winning clip? THREE! And what could make it even sweeter? Getting the third award with your brother. This is the story of Matthias and Jakob Weger -brothers, athletes, HERO10 users and, most recently, Million Dollar Challenge recipients.

We caught up with one half of the incredible Italian snowboarding/paragliding brothers to learn more about their journey to the Million Dollar Challenge. Check it out below.

GoPro: You were just awarded $16,129.03 USD! Congrats! What do you plan to do with your earnings?

Matthias: Another year of adventures and expeditions powdered by the GoPro Million Dollar Challenge!





When did you first start using GoPro?

M: Long time ago, when HERO4 Black first came out!

What inspired your awarded clip?

M: It was the last sunny day before the death line, so we went up to our favorite play ground "Assen" and went to play Snowboard vs. Paragliding. So much fun!

