  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. GoPro, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GPRO   US38268T1034

GOPRO, INC.

(GPRO)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Meet the Million Dollar Crew: Jakob and Matthias Weger

02/12/2022 | 02:52am EST
World of GoPro

Meet the Million Dollar Crew: Jakob and Matthias Weger

Feb 10, 2022

Nearly 28,000 people from 131 countries submitted their favorite HERO10 Black clips for the chance to be featured in the third annual Million Dollar Challenge highlight reel. Ultimately, 62 creators made the cut, earning $16,129.03 a piece.


This series celebrates the stories and the creative processes of these talented creators. We hope these behind-the-scenes looks inspire you as much as they did us.
What's better than one Million Dollar Challenge award-winning clip? THREE! And what could make it even sweeter? Getting the third award with your brother. This is the story of Matthias and Jakob Weger-brothers, athletes, HERO10 users and, most recently, Million Dollar Challenge recipients.

We caught up with one half of the incredible Italian snowboarding/paragliding brothers to learn more about their journey to the Million Dollar Challenge. Check it out below.

GoPro: You were just awarded $16,129.03 USD! Congrats! What do you plan to do with your earnings?

Matthias: Another year of adventures and expeditions powdered by the GoPro Million Dollar Challenge!


When did you first start using GoPro?

M: Long time ago, when HERO4 Black first came out!

What inspired your awarded clip?

M: It was the last sunny day before the death line, so we went up to our favorite play ground "Assen" and went to play Snowboard vs. Paragliding. So much fun!

Watch the HERO10 Black Million Dollar Challenge reel here.

What shots are you excited to chase on HERO10 Black now that you've seen the final video?

M: Actually, the first thing is going to get an FPV drone. My brother broke his hip* snowboarding a week ago, so he can keep flying at least with the drone.

*We hope you're healing up well, Jakob!!

Is there anything else you'd like to share about your experience with the Million Dollar Challenge?

M: I love the Million Dollar Challenge, and I'm definitely down to submit to another one in the future. It's so cool you guys are giving us the opportunity to do what we love most and help us with paying for all the expeditions and missions we do! Cheers!

World of GoPro VIEW ALL

Disclaimer

GoPro Inc. published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2022 07:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on GOPRO, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 152 M - -
Net income 2021 362 M - -
Net cash 2021 275 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,93x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 365 M 1 365 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,95x
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 758
Free-Float 76,2%
Chart GOPRO, INC.
Duration : Period :
GoPro, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOPRO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 8,75 $
Average target price 12,10 $
Spread / Average Target 38,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas Woodman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian McGee EVP, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Kenneth A. Goldman Lead Independent Director
Peter C. Gotcher Independent Director
Lauren Jane Zalaznick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOPRO, INC.-15.13%1 365
LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD-14.40%9 976
NIKON CORPORATION6.61%4 191
GENIUS ELECTRONIC OPTICAL CO., LTD-6.62%1 947
Q TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-15.67%1 289
COWELL E HOLDINGS INC.-34.63%920