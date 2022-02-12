Meet the Million Dollar Crew: Jakob and Matthias Weger
02/12/2022 | 02:52am EST
World of GoPro
Meet the Million Dollar Crew: Jakob and Matthias Weger
Feb 10, 2022
Share
Nearly 28,000 people from 131 countries submitted their favorite HERO10 Black clips for the chance to be featured in the third annual Million Dollar Challenge highlight reel. Ultimately, 62 creators made the cut, earning $16,129.03 a piece.
This series celebrates the stories and the creative processes of these talented creators. We hope these behind-the-scenes looks inspire you as much as they did us.
What's better than one Million Dollar Challenge award-winning clip? THREE! And what could make it even sweeter? Getting the third award with your brother. This is the story of Matthias and Jakob Weger-brothers, athletes, HERO10 users and, most recently, Million Dollar Challenge recipients.
We caught up with one half of the incredible Italian snowboarding/paragliding brothers to learn more about their journey to the Million Dollar Challenge. Check it out below.
GoPro: You were just awarded $16,129.03 USD! Congrats! What do you plan to do with your earnings?
Matthias: Another year of adventures and expeditions powdered by the GoPro Million Dollar Challenge!
When did you first start using GoPro?
M: Long time ago, when HERO4 Black first came out!
What inspired your awarded clip?
M: It was the last sunny day before the death line, so we went up to our favorite play ground "Assen" and went to play Snowboard vs. Paragliding. So much fun!
What shots are you excited to chase on HERO10 Black now that you've seen the final video?
M: Actually, the first thing is going to get an FPV drone. My brother broke his hip* snowboarding a week ago, so he can keep flying at least with the drone.
*We hope you're healing up well, Jakob!!
Is there anything else you'd like to share about your experience with the Million Dollar Challenge?
M: I love the Million Dollar Challenge, and I'm definitely down to submit to another one in the future. It's so cool you guys are giving us the opportunity to do what we love most and help us with paying for all the expeditions and missions we do! Cheers!