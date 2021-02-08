Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  GoPro, Inc.    GPRO

GOPRO, INC.

(GPRO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Meet the Million Dollar Crew: Jan Verhaeren Meet the Million Dollar Crew: Jan Verhaeren

02/08/2021 | 12:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Feb 8, 2021

More than 29,00 people from 125 countries submitted their favorite HERO9 Black clips for the chance to be featured in the third annual Million Dollar Challenge highlight reel. Only 56 creators made the cut, earning almost $18,000 a piece.

This series celebrates these creators and their creative processes. We hope these behind-the-scenes looks inspire you as much as they did us.


We'd like to introduce you to Jan the two-time Million Dollar Challenge man. That's right, Jan Verhaeren has used his insane FPV skills to land back-to-back inclusions in both the HERO8 Black and MAX and the HERO9 Black Million Dollar Challenge highlight reels.

Read on to hear more about his affinity for FPV and how he alternates between drones and cranes to pay the bills.

GoPro: Two-time Million Dollar Challenge (MDC) awardee! How does it feel? Were you even more determined this time around?

Jan: Wooo! It's such an awesome feeling! I was determined this year to get out and enjoy time with friends and capture everything awesome I could. I had been away for a month on a project, so the time I had to shoot for the contest was short. Rather than force it or rush any time with friends, I just went out to have fun and was fortunate enough to capture a challenge-worthy shot.

You mentioned your day job was a crane operator by trade for 12 years, but ever since the first MDC, you've been dedicating more and more time into FPV. Is filming your full-time gig now?

It's been pretty wild! Turning a hobby, and one of the most fun things I have done, into a living-or partly, anyway. I am still a crane operator but since my first MDC inclusion, I have been able to spend more time flying and filming. Coincidentally, this also allows me to spend more time with my family!

How did you first get into FPV?

I have always been fascinated with radio controlled devices, whether they fly, drive or float-it's fun and challenging. Growing up, my dad and I built balsa models, rubber band planes and even had a helicopter that we never successfully made fly but crashed a whole lot! I started back into flying simple airplanes at the park 10 years ago, and it progressed to helicopters and bigger planes and then, about 6 years ago, to drones. I first flew FPV four or five years ago and was hooked!

How did you first get introduced to all those crazy BASE jumpers?

I actually was contacted by a jumper, Mike Zurek. He had seen videos I was sharing of my flights diving the rock and cliff features here in Colorado. He had grown up here and jumped off of some of those same features, so we planned a meet up and started flying together in November 2018! The BASE community has been so awesome; they are truly some of the nicest most level headed people I have met with a real appreciation for life, even the occasional crazy one.

Is there a dream shoot or dream location that you'd love to capture?

Angel Falls in Venezuela, Antarctica and Australia. Experiencing action and nature through FPV is surreal. The unique angles bring all new possibilities, so let's go everywhere!

Any recommendations or tips for people who are thinking or just getting started with FPV?

Do it! To save money and get the best start, I suggest using a simulator such as Liftoff or DRL and a small, 'Mini Whoop' sized ready to fly (RTF) kit. Start with line-of-sight flying to build muscle memory and an outside perspective of how the drone flies, before you know it you'll be ready to build your own.

And finally, what are your go-to settings?

My go-to GoPro setting are 4K 4:3 30fps (for post-stabilization in ReelSteady GO), 1/120 shutter, 100-200 ISO, medium sharpness, and white balance locked to the correct incoming light. I adjust the overall exposure of the image with ND filters.

Disclaimer

GoPro Inc. published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 17:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GOPRO, INC.
06:23aMEET THE MILLION DOLLAR CREW : Jan Verhaeren Meet the Million Dollar Crew: Jan V..
PU
02/05AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST SCORECARD : Ttoo, tdc, gpro
MT
02/05Activision, Teradata rise; GoPro, Twist Bioscience fall
AQ
02/05GOPRO : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on GoPro to $7.90 From $6.30, Mainta..
MT
02/05GOPRO : Oppenheimer Adjusts GoPro's Price Target to $12 From $10, Maintains Outp..
MT
02/05GOPRO : Wedbush Adjusts GoPro's Price Target to $12 From $8, Maintains Neutral R..
MT
02/04MT NEWSWIRES AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST : Ttoo, tdc, gpro
MT
02/04GOPRO : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/04GOPRO : Q4 2020 Supplemental Slides
PU
02/04GOPRO : Q4 2020 Management Commentary
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 906 M - -
Net income 2020 -64,1 M - -
Net cash 2020 67,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -19,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 264 M 1 264 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,32x
EV / Sales 2021 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 926
Free-Float 67,1%
Chart GOPRO, INC.
Duration : Period :
GoPro, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOPRO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 9,58 $
Last Close Price 8,39 $
Spread / Highest target 43,1%
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nicholas Woodman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian McGee EVP, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Kenneth A. Goldman Lead Independent Director
Peter C. Gotcher Independent Director
Lauren Jane Zalaznick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOPRO, INC.1.27%1 264
LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD-4.54%14 619
NIKON CORPORATION38.10%3 137
Q TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED25.27%2 471
GENIUS ELECTRONIC OPTICAL CO., LTD.-15.87%1 903
THE VITEC GROUP PLC7.09%616
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ