Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. GoPro, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GPRO   US38268T1034

GOPRO, INC.

(GPRO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Meet the Million Dollar Crew: Sehjong Lim Meet the Million Dollar Crew: Sehjong Lim

06/26/2021 | 02:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Jun 26, 2021

More than 29,00 people from 125 countries submitted their favorite HERO9 Black clips for the chance to be featured in the third annual Million Dollar Challenge highlight reel. Only 56 creators made the cut, earning almost $18,000 a piece.

This week, we're diving into a video that was inspired by a GoPro original but taken to a whole new level by creator and full-time videographer Sehjong Lim. We sat down with Sehjong to get you the inside scoop on one of our favorite Million Dollar Challenge video submissions ever.

GoPro: Tell us more about how you got your Million Dollar shot! How many takes did it take you? And, how did you find this bobsled track?

Sehjong: After the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics finished, I heard that the sliding center had not been in use. We have four seasons in Korea, and this sliding center is normally used in winter. We planned to create a video of mountain biking down the bobsled run at the Olympic sliding center. After planning it, there were issues while trying to schedule dates due to the weather changes. We canceled twice and finally made it on our third try.

Before shooting, I referenced the GoPro YouTube video below and developed the angles further. I wanted to capture the moment with 360-degree angle using a 360 swivel mount. This mount allowed for HERO9 Black to swivel and change its angle without me having to stop and remount the camera. This way, I successfully captured the dynamic moments of mountain biking, and it became one of the highlights.

What do plan to do with your $17K earnings? Anything special that you've been saving up for?

I will share with Lee Chang Yong, the mountain biker in this video, and have a party with the crew who worked on this project. I will use the rest of the earnings to go on a trip with my GoPro cameras.

Do you have any other exciting projects or ideas for 2021 that you're planning for?

I will create more snowboarding/skiing burst photos and videos with the national athletes at the park. I love creating videos, but I also love burst photos using GoPro.

Also for this year, I would like to work more with top class b-boys and FPV drone players. I will work closely with them, collaborate and create awesome videos.

Lastly, one of my biggest wishes is to invite top-tier skateboard athletes to Korea. I imagine that we will be going around, skateboarding together in Korea, and I will be shooting them with the GoPro.

You mentioned that your full-time videographer? That's awesome! How did you get into that?

I've been interested in video creation since I was a high school student, and it led me to graduate from video-related majors at university. Also, I loved extreme sports when I was young and enjoyed shooting those moments and editing them.

Because of these personal experiences, I finally got the chance to work as a KBS news station videographer (similar to PBS in the U.S.). But, the reality was totally different from the job that I imagined. It was quite boring to edit raw files for seven years. Speed was the most important thing at the broadcasting company, and it was very typical. Meanwhile, I bought my first GoPro- a HERO2 for my honeymoon-and using that, I started to shoot extreme sports, edit them and share them online. Through these videos, I met great partners and people. Thanks to GoPro, I regained my enthusiasm for video works. Yes, it's true that GoPro is essential in my life.

As a videographer, do you have any tips to share with aspiring folks?

Use GoPro cameras! There are a lot of productions that use DSLRs and mirrorless cameras very well but don't use GoPro that much. Viewers always want NEW and FRESH angles. Use GoPro to create cuts and angles that grab people's attention. Study the videos uploaded on the GoPro social media channels and try to create similar scenes. Also, meet more people who have a strong presence in their own field. You will get inspired by them and it will lead to awesome videos.

Watch the HERO9 Black Million Dollar Challenge highlight reel here.

Disclaimer

GoPro Inc. published this content on 26 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2021 18:00:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GOPRO, INC.
02:01pMEET THE MILLION DOLLAR CREW : Sehjong Lim Meet the Million Dollar Crew: Sehjong..
PU
06/24GOPRO  : The Ultimate Guide to Capturing Fireworks with GoPro HERO9 Black The Ul..
PU
06/22GOPRO  : How To Use Your GoPro As a Snorkeling + Diving Camera How To Use Your G..
PU
06/22GOPRO  : Announcing ‘Open GoPro' API + New HERO9 Black Firmware Announcing..
PU
06/22GOPRO  : Announces 'Open GoPro' API
PR
06/21GOPRO  : Travel Camera Case—Why You Shouldn't Travel Without One GoPro Tra..
PU
06/21GOPRO  : Go Behind The Scenes with Chris Ray for Go Skateboarding Day Go Behind ..
PU
06/16GOPRO  : Tips From a Real Dad to Capture + Share Your Family's Summer Adventures..
PU
06/12INTERNATIONAL SURFING DAY SPOTLIGHT : Alumni Instructors Power City Surf Project..
PU
06/08MEET THE MILLION DOLLAR CREW : Benoit Finck Meet the Million Dollar Crew: Benoit..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 120 M - -
Net income 2021 59,2 M - -
Net cash 2021 235 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 779 M 1 779 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,38x
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 758
Free-Float 74,9%
Chart GOPRO, INC.
Duration : Period :
GoPro, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOPRO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 11,60 $
Average target price 10,98 $
Spread / Average Target -5,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas Woodman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian McGee EVP, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Kenneth A. Goldman Lead Independent Director
Peter C. Gotcher Independent Director
Lauren Jane Zalaznick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOPRO, INC.40.10%1 779
LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD-3.44%14 828
NIKON CORPORATION89.09%4 081
GENIUS ELECTRONIC OPTICAL CO., LTD.3.70%2 357
Q TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED15.53%2 310
THE VITEC GROUP PLC58.67%933