Meet the Million Dollar Crew: Sehjong Lim Meet the Million Dollar Crew: Sehjong Lim

More than 29,00 people from 125 countries submitted their favorite HERO9 Black clips for the chance to be featured in the third annual Million Dollar Challenge highlight reel. Only 56 creators made the cut, earning almost $18,000 a piece. This week, we're diving into a video that was inspired by a GoPro original but taken to a whole new level by creator and full-time videographer Sehjong Lim. We sat down with Sehjong to get you the inside scoop on one of our favorite Million Dollar Challenge video submissions ever. GoPro: Tell us more about how you got your Million Dollar shot! How many takes did it take you? And, how did you find this bobsled track? Sehjong: After the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics finished, I heard that the sliding center had not been in use. We have four seasons in Korea, and this sliding center is normally used in winter. We planned to create a video of mountain biking down the bobsled run at the Olympic sliding center. After planning it, there were issues while trying to schedule dates due to the weather changes. We canceled twice and finally made it on our third try. Before shooting, I referenced the GoPro YouTube video below and developed the angles further. I wanted to capture the moment with 360-degree angle using a 360 swivel mount. This mount allowed for HERO9 Black to swivel and change its angle without me having to stop and remount the camera. This way, I successfully captured the dynamic moments of mountain biking, and it became one of the highlights.

What do plan to do with your $17K earnings? Anything special that you've been saving up for? I will share with Lee Chang Yong, the mountain biker in this video, and have a party with the crew who worked on this project. I will use the rest of the earnings to go on a trip with my GoPro cameras. Do you have any other exciting projects or ideas for 2021 that you're planning for? I will create more snowboarding/skiing burst photos and videos with the national athletes at the park. I love creating videos, but I also love burst photos using GoPro.