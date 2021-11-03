Quik App Subscription Now Includes Unlimited Cloud Backup on iOS + Android Quik App Subscription Now Includes Unlimited Cloud Backup on iOS + Android

Quik Subscribers Can Now Backup Unlimited Photos + Videos at 100% Quality

GoPro now offers unlimited cloud storage to the GoPro Quik app-a significant perk to subscribers, at no additional cost.

For $9.99/year, Quik subscribers will benefit from automatic video creation, premium themes, GoPro Original music, exclusive filters and premium editing tools to take their photo and video content to the next level. Today, subscribers can add unlimited mural backup at 100% source quality to that list.

Quik's mural feature keeps your favorite memories alive and frees your best shots from a cluttered camera roll-whether the footage was captured on a GoPro, smartphone or another device. Customers can even save "keeper" shots directly to Quik from their camera roll, a text thread or anywhere on their phone. Once added to mural, all these favorite shots will be saved to the cloud automatically, at full capture resolution, and always accessible from the app.