Quik App Subscription Now Includes Unlimited Cloud Backup on iOS + Android Quik App Subscription Now Includes Unlimited Cloud Backup on iOS + Android

    GPRO   US38268T1034

GOPRO, INC.

(GPRO)
Quik App Subscription Now Includes Unlimited Cloud Backup on iOS + Android

11/03/2021 | 03:05pm EDT
Nov 3, 2021

Quik Subscribers Can Now Backup Unlimited Photos + Videos at 100% Quality

GoPro now offers unlimited cloud storage to the GoPro Quik app-a significant perk to subscribers, at no additional cost.

For $9.99/year, Quik subscribers will benefit from automatic video creation, premium themes, GoPro Original music, exclusive filters and premium editing tools to take their photo and video content to the next level. Today, subscribers can add unlimited mural backup at 100% source quality to that list.

Quik's mural feature keeps your favorite memories alive and frees your best shots from a cluttered camera roll-whether the footage was captured on a GoPro, smartphone or another device. Customers can even save "keeper" shots directly to Quik from their camera roll, a text thread or anywhere on their phone. Once added to mural, all these favorite shots will be saved to the cloud automatically, at full capture resolution, and always accessible from the app.

Unlimited mural backup is available on both Android and iOS. Quik is free to download and use on a trial basis, and customers can subscribe starting at just $1.99/month or $9.99/year.

Disclaimer

GoPro Inc. published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 19:04:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 146 M - -
Net income 2021 79,9 M - -
Net cash 2021 304 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 333 M 1 333 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,90x
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 758
Free-Float 75,5%
Chart GOPRO, INC.
Duration : Period :
GoPro, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOPRO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 8,65 $
Average target price 10,90 $
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas Woodman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian McGee EVP, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Kenneth A. Goldman Lead Independent Director
Peter C. Gotcher Independent Director
Lauren Jane Zalaznick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOPRO, INC.4.47%1 354
LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD-35.21%9 845
NIKON CORPORATION92.78%4 045
GENIUS ELECTRONIC OPTICAL CO., LTD-24.87%1 742
Q TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-15.68%1 686
THE VITEC GROUP PLC55.40%896