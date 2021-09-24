The Power of Ten: GoPro Creators Debut HERO10 Black Launch Videos The Power of Ten: GoPro Creators Debut HERO10 Black Launch Videos

Can't get enough of the HERO10 Black? Neither can we! To keep the celebration going, we've lined up an all-star roster of 10 GoPro creators to share their unique perspectives and corners of the world through the lens of our new flagship camera. Collectively referred to as "The Power of 10," this project challenged some of the best GoPro creatives out there to show us cinematic moments and launch video epicness while taking advantage of the best that HERO10 Black has to offer-from new 5.3K60 and 4K120 resolution + frame rate combos to HyperSmooth 4.0 stabilization and 8x slo-mo at 2.7K. So sit back and take a trip around the world with HERO10 Black and our Power of 10 creators!

Alex Mellis, Italy: A wizard behind the lens, Alex Meliss is a filmmaker & FPV pilot from Südtirol, Italy. Meliss' filmmaking journey started when his parents gifted him a GoPro many winters ago and he simply started filming his friends having fun on the mountain. The rest is history. Meliss' talent has since been recognized globally as he's taken on projects with Tourism New Zealand, Tourism British Columbia, Jeep, Red Bull, The North Face, Voelkl and many more.

Benjamin Ortega, France: Benjamin "Benni" Ortega is just a french boy selling baguettes. Just kidding - don't let him fool you. Benni's creative eye has captured people's attention all around the world. Whether he's designing a home, launching limited edition backpacks, or editing together a masterpiece, Benni is an artist in many realms.

Chris Rogers, South Africa: As a three-time GoPro Million Dollar Challenge awardee and long-time GoPro Family Member, Chris Rogers knows the recipe to always nailing the shot. Chris travels the world as a travel & action sports filmmaker, always with a GoPro in reach.

Eryn Krouse, USA: From Southern California, Eryn Krouse is creator & model who you can almost always catch in the water. From travel vlogs, to designing her own surf line with Jolyn swimwear-it's hard not feeling inspired to jump into the ocean after following along on Eryn's adventures.

Hellah Sidibe, USA: Nothing can stop Hellah Sidibe. Not even a global pandemic. Hellah has been running every single day since May 15, 2017, and has been documenting every step of the way with his GoPro in hand. Most recently, Hellah became the first Black person to run across USA. Learn more about Hellah here.

Sam Evans, Australia: You'll always find Sam Evans, the man behind the camera, with a smile on his face-no rainy days on his parade. Sam's experience spans far and wide as he's travelled across the world capturing every step of the way, and never ceasing to amaze with exceptional storytelling content.

Sam Pilgrim, UK: Known around the world for his extreme biking stunts, and his notorious missing tooth, GoPro Athlete Sam Pilgrim is a professional freeride mountain biker from Essex, England. From biking tips and how to's, to wild POV stunts to hilarious escapade, Pilgrim's videos will you keep you hooked for hours. He definitely isn't shy in front of the lens.

Willy Foxx, Spain: Arnau Mateu, a.k.a. Willy Foxx, is a man with many hats who has fully embodied the GoPro mantra. Not only is he an adrenaline junkie who you'll find cliff-jumping, free-diving, and big mountain skiing in his free time-the former Cirque du Soleil performer and 2x Ninja Warrior is also an expert at capturing his adventures and has established himself as an incredibly talented film maker + drone pilot in recent years. Inspired by his antics? Catch his in-depth tutorials, action packed vlogs and much more on his YouTube channel to see how he does it all.