GORE German Office Real Estate AG: Sale of a commercial property in Krefeld

Frankfurt/Main, 27 December 2021 - GORE German Office Real Estate AG ("GORE", ISIN: DE000A0Z26C8) can report the successful sale of a fully let commercial property in North Rhine-Westphalia. The buyer of the property is Reality Germany Funds GmbH. The commercial property consists of two office buildings with a total rental area of around 13,241 square metres. Main tenant of the single tenant property is Air Liquide Deutschland GmbH. The property includes 239 parking spaces divided between a car park and outdoor areas. The commercial property is located in Krefeld, in the Rhine-Ruhr metropolitan region.

The transaction was brokered by the real estate agency Vita Park GmbH & Co. KG and legally advised by the law firm White & Case LLP. REALITY Germany was legally advised by the commercial law firm Fieldfisher. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

The sale of a further property in Germany is a further step in GORE's planned realignment with a focus on the attractive Luxembourg commercial real estate market. It is intended to contribute a Luxembourg real estate and investment portfolio worth more than EUR 1 billion to the company.



