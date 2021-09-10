Log in
    GAG   DE000A0Z26C8

GORE GERMAN OFFICE REAL ESTATE AG

(GAG)
GORE German Office Real Estate AG: Shareholders' Meeting unanimously approves all items on agenda

09/10/2021 | 09:15am EDT
DGAP-News: GORE German Office Real Estate AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
GORE German Office Real Estate AG: Shareholders' Meeting unanimously approves all items on agenda

10.09.2021 / 15:13
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GORE German Office Real Estate AG: Shareholders' Meeting unanimously approves all items on agenda

Frankfurt/Main, 10 September 2021 - The shareholders of GORE German Office Real Estate AG ("GORE", ISIN DE000A0Z26C8) approved all items on the agenda at this year's Shareholders' Meeting with more than 99 percent of the votes. In total, around 61.81 percent of the share capital was represented.

The 2021 Shareholders' Meeting was again held virtually due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

The full voting results of the GORE Shareholders' Meeting can be found under the following URL: https://www.gore-ag.de/de/investor-relations/

About GORE
The GORE German Office Real Estate AG ("GORE") is a dynamically growing real estate investor with a focus on office properties in German conurbations. Using a manage-to-core approach, GORE acquires properties in preferred locations at below market value wherever possible in order to sustainably enhance their value. Investment activities focus on properties with a market value of between EUR 1 and 15 million. Compared to other property sizes, this size class offers a less competitive market environment in terms of purchasing according to GORE estimates. GORE's aim is to generate above-average value enhancement and return potential along the entire value chain, from acquisition through management to sale, together with its partners. The volume of the real estate portfolio is expected to be multiplied by acquisitions in the coming years.

Press Contact:

edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus
Eschersheimer Landstraße 42
60322 Frankfurt am Main
Phone +49(0) 69/905505-52
Mail gore@edicto.de


10.09.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: GORE German Office Real Estate AG
Bockenheimer Landstraße 17-19
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: 069 / 2714 74 038
E-mail: info@gore-ag.de
Internet: www.gore-ag.de
ISIN: DE000A0Z26C8
WKN: A0Z26C
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich (m:access)
EQS News ID: 1232710

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1232710  10.09.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1232710&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
