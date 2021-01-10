Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  GORE Spain Holdings SOCIMI I, S.A.    YGRE   ES0105212007

GORE SPAIN HOLDINGS SOCIMI I, S.A.

(YGRE)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles - 01/06
1.67 EUR   0.00%
12:32pGORE SPAIN SOCIMI I S A : Relevant holding 12/31/2020
PU
2020GORE SPAIN SOCIMI I S A : Cambio de contrato de liquidez
PU
2020GORE SPAIN SOCIMI I S A : Transfer of the shares
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GORE Spain SOCIMI I S A : Relevant holding 12/31/2020

01/10/2021 | 12:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Madrid, 10 January 2021

GORE Spain Holdings SOCIMII,S.A. (the "Company" or"GORE"), inaccordancewith Article 17 of Regulation (EU) Nº 596/2014 on market abuse and the consolidated text of the Securities Market Law, approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015 of 23 October, and related provisions, as well as withCircular 3/2020 of the segment BME GrowthdeBME MTF Equity ") oninformation to be provided by companies incorporated to negotiation under such segment, hereby publishes the following

COMMUNICATION OFRELEVANT HOLDINGS

On 31 December 2020, GreenOak Spain Investments, S.à r.l. held a direct stake of 98.30% of GORE's share capital.

The Board of Directors is not aware that on 31 December 2020 any other shareholder of the Company held a direct or indirect stake of more than 5% of the Company's share capital.

In accordancewith BME MTF Equity Circular 3/2020, it is stated that the information communicated hereby has been prepared under the exclusive responsibility of the Company and its Board members.

We remain at your disposal for any clarificationsrequired.

GORE Spain Holdings SOCIMII,S.A.

Ms Isabel Gómez Díez

Secretary non-Director

- 1 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gore Spain Holdings SOCIMI I SAU published this content on 10 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2021 17:31:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about GORE SPAIN HOLDINGS SOCIMI I, S.A.
12:32pGORE SPAIN SOCIMI I S A : Relevant holding 12/31/2020
PU
2020GORE SPAIN SOCIMI I S A : Cambio de contrato de liquidez
PU
2020GORE SPAIN SOCIMI I S A : Transfer of the shares
PU
2020GORE SPAIN SOCIMI I S A : Resolutions sale subsidiary
PU
2020GORE SPAIN SOCIMI I S A : Acquisition of own shares
PU
2020GORE SPAIN SOCIMI I S A : Nombramiento vicesecretario y anexo
PU
2020GORE SPAIN SOCIMI I S A : Appointment of vicesecretary and annex
PU
2020GORE SPAIN SOCIMI I S A : Meeting of the Board of Directors approval of the divi..
PU
2020GORE SPAIN SOCIMI I S A : Resolutions of General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 2,95 M 3,61 M 3,61 M
Net income 2019 14,8 M 18,1 M 18,1 M
Net Debt 2019 14,2 M 17,4 M 17,4 M
P/E ratio 2019 1,15x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 16,5 M 20,2 M 20,2 M
EV / Sales 2018 28,0x
EV / Sales 2019 10,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 1,39%
Chart GORE SPAIN HOLDINGS SOCIMI I, S.A.
Duration : Period :
GORE Spain Holdings SOCIMI I, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jesús González Nieto-Márquez Chief Executive Officer
Juan Rosales Rodríguez Chairman
Kevin William Robinson Director
Francesco Ostuni Director
Lori Ann Biancamano Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GORE SPAIN HOLDINGS SOCIMI I, S.A.0.00%20
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)-3.04%61 699
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-4.24%37 430
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-6.91%24 126
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-3.91%20 968
SEGRO PLC1.65%15 571
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ