GORE Spain SOCIMI I S A : Relevant holding 12/31/2020

Madrid, 10 January 2021

GORE Spain Holdings SOCIMII,S.A. (the "Company" or"GORE"), inaccordancewith Article 17 of Regulation (EU) Nº 596/2014 on market abuse and the consolidated text of the Securities Market Law, approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015 of 23 October, and related provisions, as well as withCircular 3/2020 of the segment BME GrowthdeBME MTF Equity ") oninformation to be provided by companies incorporated to negotiation under such segment, hereby publishes the following

COMMUNICATION OFRELEVANT HOLDINGS

On 31 December 2020, GreenOak Spain Investments, S.à r.l. held a direct stake of 98.30% of GORE's share capital.

The Board of Directors is not aware that on 31 December 2020 any other shareholder of the Company held a direct or indirect stake of more than 5% of the Company's share capital.

In accordancewith BME MTF Equity Circular 3/2020, it is stated that the information communicated hereby has been prepared under the exclusive responsibility of the Company and its Board members.

We remain at your disposal for any clarificationsrequired.

GORE Spain Holdings SOCIMII,S.A.

Ms Isabel Gómez Díez

Secretary non-Director

