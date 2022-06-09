GORE Spain SOCIMI I S A : Change of corporate seat

Madrid, 9 June 2022

GORE Spain Holdings SOCIMI I, S.A. (the "Company" or "GORE"), in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU)Nº 596/2014 on market abuse and Article 227 of the consolidated text of the Securities Market Law, approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015of 23 October, and related provisions, as well as with Circular 3/2020 of the BME Growth segment of BME MTF Equity on information to be provided by companies incorporated to negotiation in that segment, hereby publishes the following

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on this day has resolved to move the corporate seat of the Company from its current location at calle Pinar nº 7, 5º izquierda, 28006, Madrid to calle Pinar nº 7, 1ª planta, 28006, Madrid.

Consequently, article3 of the Company's by-laws have been amended.

In compliance with the provisions of Circular 3/2020 of the BME Growth segment, it is expressly stated that the information communicated hereby has been prepared under the exclusive responsibility of the Company and its directors.

GORE Spain Holdings SOCIMI I, S.A.

Ms Isabel GómezDíez

Secretary non-Director