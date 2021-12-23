Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. GORE Spain Holdings SOCIMI I, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YGRE   ES0105212007

GORE SPAIN HOLDINGS SOCIMI I, S.A.

(YGRE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles - 12/22 11:39:00 am
1.67 EUR   --.--%
10:27aGORE SPAIN SOCIMI I S A : Resolutions of GSM capital reduction
PU
10:27aGORE SPAIN SOCIMI I S A : Distribution of interim dividend
PU
12/03GORE SPAIN SOCIMI I S A : Sale of office building
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GORE Spain SOCIMI I S A : Distribution of interim dividend

12/23/2021 | 10:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Madrid, 23 December 2021

GORE Spain Holdings SOCIMI I, S.A. (the "Company" or "GORE"), in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) Nº 596/2014 on market abuse and the consolidated text of the Securities Market Law, approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015of 23 October, and related provisions, as well as with Circular 3/2020 of the BME Growth segment of BME MTF Equity on information to be provided by companies incorporated to negotiation in that segment, hereby publishes the following

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

The board of directors of the Company, in its meeting held on 23 December 2021, passed by unanimous decision the following resolution:

Distribution of an interim dividend paid out of the profit earned in financial year 2021 for the amount of 3,960,443.17 euros.

This payment tothe shareholders will be made according tothe following schedule:

Last trading date:

27 December 2021

Ex-date:

28 December 2021

Record date:

29 December 2021

Payment date:

30 December 2021

It is hereby noted that the payment agent appointed by the Company is Renta 4 Banco, S.A. and that payment will be performed using the means made available by IBERCLEAR to its member entities.

Yours faithfully,

GORE Spain Holding SOCIMI I, S.A.

Ms Isabel GómezDíez

Secretary non director of the Board

224646-4-22224-v0.4

- 1 -

66-40676064

Disclaimer

Gore Spain Holdings SOCIMI I SAU published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 15:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GORE SPAIN HOLDINGS SOCIMI I, S.A.
10:27aGORE SPAIN SOCIMI I S A : Resolutions of GSM capital reduction
PU
10:27aGORE SPAIN SOCIMI I S A : Distribution of interim dividend
PU
12/03GORE SPAIN SOCIMI I S A : Sale of office building
PU
11/23GORE SPAIN SOCIMI I S A : General Shareholders' Meeting Call
PU
10/29GORE Spain Holdings SOCIMI I, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended Jun..
CI
10/12GORE SPAIN SOCIMI I S A : Resolutions of GSM
PU
09/10GORE SPAIN SOCIMI I S A : General Shareholders' Meeting Call
PU
08/26GORE SPAIN SOCIMI I S A : Resolutions of General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
08/26GORE SPAIN SOCIMI I S A : Resolutions of General Shareholders Meeting
PU
07/22GORE SPAIN SOCIMI I S A : General Shareholders' Meeting Call
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,69 M 0,78 M 0,78 M
Net income 2020 -3,75 M -4,24 M -4,24 M
Net Debt 2020 3,24 M 3,66 M 3,66 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,38x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 16,4 M 18,6 M 18,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 70,8x
EV / Sales 2020 28,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 1,40%
Chart GORE SPAIN HOLDINGS SOCIMI I, S.A.
Duration : Period :
GORE Spain Holdings SOCIMI I, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jesús González Nieto-Márquez Chief Executive Officer
Juan Rosales Rodríguez Chairman
Francesco Ostuni Director
Javier Zarrabaeitia Director
Isabel Gómez Díez Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GORE SPAIN HOLDINGS SOCIMI I, S.A.0.00%19
EQUINIX, INC.14.64%73 719
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.21.77%48 644
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION14.54%39 120
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.22.03%33 964
SEGRO PLC46.58%22 297