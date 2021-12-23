GORE Spain SOCIMI I S A : Distribution of interim dividend

Madrid, 23 December 2021

GORE Spain Holdings SOCIMI I, S.A. (the "Company" or "GORE"), in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) Nº 596/2014 on market abuse and the consolidated text of the Securities Market Law, approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015of 23 October, and related provisions, as well as with Circular 3/2020 of the BME Growth segment of BME MTF Equity on information to be provided by companies incorporated to negotiation in that segment, hereby publishes the following

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

The board of directors of the Company, in its meeting held on 23 December 2021, passed by unanimous decision the following resolution:

Distribution of an interim dividend paid out of the profit earned in financial year 2021 for the amount of 3,960,443.17 euros.

This payment tothe shareholders will be made according tothe following schedule:

∙ Last trading date: 27 December 2021 ∙ Ex-date: 28 December 2021 ∙ Record date: 29 December 2021 ∙ Payment date: 30 December 2021

It is hereby noted that the payment agent appointed by the Company is Renta 4 Banco, S.A. and that payment will be performed using the means made available by IBERCLEAR to its member entities.

Yours faithfully,

GORE Spain Holding SOCIMI I, S.A.

Ms Isabel GómezDíez

Secretary non director of the Board