    YGRE   ES0105212007

GORE SPAIN HOLDINGS SOCIMI I, S.A.

(YGRE)
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  11:39 2022-06-09 am EDT
0.9000 EUR    0.00%
GORE Spain SOCIMI I S A : GSM Call

06/09/2022 | 02:02pm EDT
Madrid, 9 June 2022

GORE Spain Holdings SOCIMI I, S.A. (the "Company" or "GORE"), in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU)Nº 596/2014 on market abuse and Article 227 of the consolidated text of the Securities Market Law, approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015of 23 October, and related provisions, as well as with Circular 3/2020 of the BME Growth segment of BME MTF Equity on information to be provided by companies incorporated to negotiation in that segment, hereby publishes the following

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on this day has resolved to call a Extraordinary GeneralShareholders' Meeting of the Company totake place at calle Pinar número 7, 1º floor 28006 (Madrid) at 10 am on 12 July 2022, at first call, and, in case the necessary quorum is not reached, at second call on 13 July 2022, at the same place and time.

Attached please find the complete text of the call announcement that has been published on this day at the Company's website (www.gospainsocimi.com).

In compliance with the provisions of Circular 3/2020 of the BME Growth segment, it is expressly stated that the information communicated hereby has been prepared under the exclusive responsibility of the Company and its directors.

GORE Spain Holdings SOCIMI I, S.A.

Ms Isabel GómezDíez

Secretary non-Director

Disclaimer

Gore Spain Holdings SOCIMI I SAU published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 18:01:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
